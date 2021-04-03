Sunday, April 4, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Movies Miia Kovero is often the first person to be met by a world star who arrives – How a Finn who became a babysitter became Hollywood’s top hairdresser

by admin
April 3, 2021
in World
0

In Hollywood, Miia Kovero noticed that Finnish silence is useful. He creates a safe space for the actor in his chair.

As a child Miia Kovero, 47, built with blocks. His dream profession was an architect.

Born in Kuusankoski, Kovero has been working as a hairdresser in large Hollywood productions for more than 20 years. Kovero’s resume is handsome by any yardstick. He has won an Emmy Award Hairspray Live! television musical in 2017. Among Kovero’s first works are Matrixextension pieces as well Kill Bill movies.

.
#Movies #Miia #Kovero #person #met #world #star #arrives #Finn #babysitter #Hollywoods #top #hairdresser

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Space Jam 2, characters: Looney Tunes, Batman, Harry Potter, Kong and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.