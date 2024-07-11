Movies | Media: The second part of Kevin Costner’s western saga is postponed due to the lack of opening

Movies|The first part of the Horizon film series came to theaters on June 28, and the second part was originally supposed to come on August 16.

Director-actor Kevin Costner’s the pace of the giant project is fading. The Hollywood Reporter news on Wednesday, that four-part Horizon: An American Saga -the second part of the western film series will not come to theaters as planned on August 16.

There is no information about a new planned release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reason for the decision is weak ticket sales for the first part of the historical saga, which opened in theaters on June 28. The hope is that more people would have time to see the first part before the second part is in theaters.

Film critic Pertti Avola gave In his assessment of HS three stars for the first part. According to him, the film combines the stories of so many characters that it leaves a rather fragmented impression.

“It’s not a mess, but it’s close,” Avola wrote.

“Even if the film inevitably remains just an opening act, despite its length, it doesn’t stand still. The viewer’s interest in the characters and their destinies remains.”