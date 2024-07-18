Movies | Media: A new film is in development for the 2000s hit series 24

21st century from one of the most successful series 24(2001–2010) a new film is being developed, according to media following the entertainment industry Variety and Deadline.

According to Variety’s sources 24– the film project is in the early stages of development at the 20th Century Studios production company. According to Deadline, also the producer of the series by Brian Grazer The Imagine Entertainment film and television production company is involved in the project.

Grazer already hinted in June in a TV interviewthat Jack Bauer, the agent who killed terrorists in the series, would be making a comeback in the film he produced.

About whether Jack Bauer has been played Kiefer Sutherland returning to his most popular role, no word yet.

Shown on Fox in the US 24 is known for the peculiar structure of the production seasons: each episode depicts in real time one hour of Bauer’s action-packed day.

Set in the midst of the war on terror, the series sparked a lot of debate due to its violence and alleged Islamophobia. In addition, the series was accused of having a positive attitude towards torture.

24has previously been made into a television movie that came out in 2008, and in addition, it got a continuation in 2014 with twelve episodes set in Britain.