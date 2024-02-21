Movies | Martin Scorsese to Deadline: I'm not afraid for the future of Cinema

Veteran director Martin Scorsese wants to focus on content and not on external goals.

Film director Martin Scorsese says US film media Deadline in the interview that he believes in the future of Cinematography.

Scorsese gave an interview to Deadline in connection with the Berlin film festival, i.e. Berlinale. On Tuesday, he was awarded the Golden Bear for his life's work.

Scorsese's According to him, the future of film art is secured by the fact that making films has become more accessible to young people than before.

However, according to him, it is important to distinguish between filmmaking based on the art of cinematography and the kind of filmmaking whose goal is some kind of statement or career thinking, i.e. the idea that by making a film, one could start a career as a film director.

So Scorsese needs to focus on content and not on external goals.

“At the moment, the emphasis is on business, ticket sales revenue, technology, impact and so on. But none of this really has anything to do with the actual filmmaking,” he tells Deadline.