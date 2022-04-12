Movies Magazine: Director David Lynch has surprisingly made a new film, more than 15 years from the previous time

David Lynch’s previous film was Inland Empire, completed in 2006.

Cannes the film festival is an absolute top event in the industry, with potential participants guessed in advance.

The festival will be held in late May and this year’s racing series will be released on Thursday, but the film magazine Variety it is estimated that Cannes would be seen this year Top Gunin sequel and fresh ElvisIn addition to the biographical film, a surprise film from an American director-screenwriter From David Lynch.

Lynch is a 76-year-old film veteran whose new film is a real surprise. The latest Lynch film is from 2006, very controversially received Inland Empire. Variety bases its news on two anonymous sources.

In 2006, Inland Empire was celebrated in Venice. Pictured is Laura Dern (left) and director-screenwriter Lynch.

With Lynch and her works, especially in the TV series Twin Peaks, has a solid fan base. The series was seen as a sequel in 2017 when it came out Twin Peaks: The Return.

Variety information about the new Lynch movie is unconfirmed and the magazine has little to say about the novelty.

According to Variety, however, the film would feature Laura Dern, Lynch ‘s standard face, but in what kind and size of role, it’ s completely uncertain. Dern was involved as well In the Inland Empire, which Lynch sought to nominate for an Oscar with a “lynch-like” campaign. Lynch sat down in a chair at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard, gathering attention next to her photo of a big Laura Dern and a cow.

According to Variety, the upcoming mystery film could be a pilot Wisteriaseries, which Lynch has been working on for some time and starring Dern and Naomi Wattsia.

Social media commentators, on the other hand, have speculated that the new Lynch film could be a screenplay made by Lynch more than a decade ago called Antelope Don’t Run Any More in Finnish, the antelope no longer runs. It’s a story that combines space aliens, talking animals, and would be located in Los Angeles in much the same way as Inland Empire as well as Mulholland Drive, often considered Lynch’s main job.

Mulholland Drive has been considered one of the flagship films of the early 2000s. The actors in the film included a picture of Laura Elena Harring.

Lynchin Finnish family roots and a taste that favors Finns have supported a solid cult position in Finland. Lynch’s mother Edwina was a Finn of the Sundholm family, and Lynch himself has repeatedly said in the media that he likes Aki Kaurismäki production.

Lynch chaired the Cannes Jury when Man without a past won the festival’s Grand Prix in 2002.