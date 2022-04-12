Tuesday, April 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Movies Magazine: Director David Lynch has surprisingly made a new film, more than 15 years from the previous time

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

David Lynch’s previous film was Inland Empire, completed in 2006.

Cannes the film festival is an absolute top event in the industry, with potential participants guessed in advance.

The festival will be held in late May and this year’s racing series will be released on Thursday, but the film magazine Variety it is estimated that Cannes would be seen this year Top Gunin sequel and fresh ElvisIn addition to the biographical film, a surprise film from an American director-screenwriter From David Lynch.

Lynch is a 76-year-old film veteran whose new film is a real surprise. The latest Lynch film is from 2006, very controversially received Inland Empire. Variety bases its news on two anonymous sources.

In 2006, Inland Empire was celebrated in Venice. Pictured is Laura Dern (left) and director-screenwriter Lynch. Picture: Gian Mattia D’Alberto

With Lynch and her works, especially in the TV series Twin Peaks, has a solid fan base. The series was seen as a sequel in 2017 when it came out Twin Peaks: The Return.

See also  Oligarchs Servant of the Oligarchs - Britain has enjoyed dirty money for years, benefiting both tax planners and public relations professionals.

Variety information about the new Lynch movie is unconfirmed and the magazine has little to say about the novelty.

According to Variety, however, the film would feature Laura Dern, Lynch ‘s standard face, but in what kind and size of role, it’ s completely uncertain. Dern was involved as well In the Inland Empire, which Lynch sought to nominate for an Oscar with a “lynch-like” campaign. Lynch sat down in a chair at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard, gathering attention next to her photo of a big Laura Dern and a cow.

According to Variety, the upcoming mystery film could be a pilot Wisteriaseries, which Lynch has been working on for some time and starring Dern and Naomi Wattsia.

Social media commentators, on the other hand, have speculated that the new Lynch film could be a screenplay made by Lynch more than a decade ago called Antelope Don’t Run Any More in Finnish, the antelope no longer runs. It’s a story that combines space aliens, talking animals, and would be located in Los Angeles in much the same way as Inland Empire as well as Mulholland Drive, often considered Lynch’s main job.

See also  CAS hearings on Valieva's case ended in Beijing

Mulholland Drive has been considered one of the flagship films of the early 2000s. The actors in the film included a picture of Laura Elena Harring. Picture: Universal Pictures

Lynchin Finnish family roots and a taste that favors Finns have supported a solid cult position in Finland. Lynch’s mother Edwina was a Finn of the Sundholm family, and Lynch himself has repeatedly said in the media that he likes Aki Kaurismäki production.

Lynch chaired the Cannes Jury when Man without a past won the festival’s Grand Prix in 2002.

#Movies #Magazine #Director #David #Lynch #surprisingly #film #years #previous #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Michael Degen dead - actor died at the age of 90

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.