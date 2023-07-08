Movies | Liukkonen’s O is becoming a film that bursts with “Miki’s crazy characters”

The over 850-page novel is adapted into a film by Maria Ruotsala, also known as a visual artist.

Tuesday who died at the age of 33 Miki Liukkonen O– novel (2017) is being made into a film script. About that news first Ilta-Sanomat.

Liukkonen’s more than 850-page novel is being adapted into a film Maria Ruotsala (b. 1961), who has previously directed, among other things, the one containing science fiction elements Apeiron’s (2013) and Crete Onkelin based on a novel Happy House –miniseries (2006). Ruotsala is also known as a visual artist.

“I am very excited about this project, I feel that the drive and passion for the movie has only grown”, Ruotsala tells HS.

Film director Maria Ruotsala photographed in May 2016.

He says that the film script being worked on also contains elements from another novel by Liukkonen Life: Preface (2021).

For the first time, Ruotsala waded through the thick opuses several times and chose from them the people and events he wanted for his film. He also combined people.

There’s no way you can take everything with you. A film is always its own entity – something that even Liukkonen, who was enthusiastic about the idea of ​​a film, knew.

“From the beginning, Miki was extremely supportive and interested in making the movie. He would have liked to see what the film would be like,” says Ruotsala.

Now Ruotsala has progressed from the selection stage to the actual writing of the first version of the manuscript.

He does not define the narrative structure of the film yet, but he says it will be experimental and avoids a linear narrative.

“I want the form to reflect the world of the books with purely cinematic means,” he says.

Ruotsala has received funding for writing the script. He has also signed a film script contract with Bonnier, who owns WSOY.

O, will not be a small production. According to Ruotsala, its scale extends beyond the inner worlds of the characters to mysticism and the dimensions of quantum mechanics.

There are many delicious roles for actors, in Ruotsala’s words, “Mickey’s crazy characters”. Genres are mixed and realism is called into question.

Liukkonen is a well-known writer in France, so a French co-producer would seem like a sensible idea from Sweden. Finding a suitable brave producer in Finland can be more difficult, Ruotsala estimates.

Thursday Ruotsala mentions in his published Facebook update by David Lynch Twin Peaks: The Return – series (2017) as part of the series Oas the inspiration for the film adaptation of

“This movie will be something completely different, mind-blowing both visually and content-wise,” Ruotsala wrote on Facebook.

For HS, Ruotsala also nominates by Jean-Luc Godard “wonderful free narrative” and by Charlie Kaufman surreal I’m Thinking of Ending Things -psychodrama (2020) as possible reference points.

Sweden says that he is sorry that he didn’t have time to talk with Liukkonen more about movies, for example.

“He was such an approachable person that when we met for the first time in 2017 at the book fair, it felt as if I had known him for a long time.”

“Miki was extremely cultured and interested in everything, it can be seen in his books as well.”

Ruotsala admired Liukkonen’s fresh directness and critical perspective on contemporary literature in the Finnish art field.

Previously in the spring, Ruotsala sent Liukkonen materials about the film, to which the author responded with praise. Liukkonen signed the contract for the film script about a week before his death.

Ruotsala considers getting Liukkonen’s approval important. The author told the director to “show them.”

“And so I really feel that, now, out of the woods and wooden heads, here we come!”