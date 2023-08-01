Movies | Legendary Japanese Game Maker Praises Sisu – “I want to make a video game about this main character”

Kojima, who created, among other things, the Metal Gear game series, is one of the most respected video game designers of all time.

Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima praises the Finn Go– action movie on Twitter.

Kojima posted his message in Japanese on the service on Monday. He glows Content among other things, as a “crazy” depiction of “battles between terribly cool men” and that he highly recommends everyone to see the film.

The praise can be considered noteworthy, as Kojima is one of the most legendary and respected creators in the field of action games.

Kojima (b. 1963) is best known Metal Gear – as the creator of the video game series. The first game in the series was released for the MSX2 computer in 1987 and later for Nintendo’s 8-bit NES console. Released in 1998 for Playstation Metal Gear Solid is considered a milestone in the history of video games and one of the best games in the world.

Metal Gear Solid V was released, among others, for Playstation 4 and Xbox One in 2015. Tens of millions of games have been sold in total.

Kojima’s Action games are known not only for their clever game mechanics, but also for their original plots. The latest game designed by Kojima is Death Strandinga sci-fi adventure in which player-controlled Envoy Sam seeks to unite a post-apocalyptic, fractured America.

The game came out in 2019 and went up a topic of conversation again during the corona pandemicwhen it was considered to reflect the feelings caused by social isolation particularly well.

Jalmari Helanderin written and directed, premiered at the beginning of the year Go is set in the war in Lapland. It tells the story of Adam, a lonely gold digger (Jorma Tommila), who fights against the Nazis in the rugged landscapes of Lapland.

“Dry land, thirsty men. A city burned to ashes, burnt-out men”, Kojima describes the film poetically in his message.

He seems downright inspired Interior: he writes at the end of his message that he would like to make a video game where the character played by Tommila would be the main character.

