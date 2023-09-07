Friday, September 8, 2023
Movies | Laura Birn stars in the new version of the classic film

September 7, 2023
Birn will star in The Crow, which is likely to be released next year.

Finnish actor Laura Birn acting The Crow in the new version of the movie, focusing on movie themes Deadline media reports.

Other roles in the film include, among others Bill Skarsgård, FKA Twigs or Tahliah Debrett Barnett and Danny Huston. Works as a director Rupert Sanders.

Originally published in 1994 The Crow -film tells a revenge story about a man who returns from beyond the grave to avenge the murders of himself and his fiancee. Played the main role Brandon Leewho died in an accident on the set of the film.

The remake is expected to hit theaters next year. The original film was based on by James O’Barr to a graphic novel that was first published in 1989.

