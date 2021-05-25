Movies Kevin Spacey, involved in sexual crime charges, plays a small role in an Italian film

Kevin Spacey makes a return to the actor’s work after a break of a few years.

American actor Kevin Spacey plays a small role in an Italian film. This is Spacey’s first role since allegations of sexual harassment came to light in 2017.

They reported on the matter Variety and ABC News.

Spacey presents a criminal detective Franco Neron directing a low-budget indie film called L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio. Franco Nero himself plays the lead role in the film.

“I’m really happy that Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Nero tells ABC News. “I think he’s a great actor and I can’t wait for filming.”

The film is about a blind artist with a special ability to make realistic portraits based on sound.

Kevin Spacey was shelved for its lead role in the Netflix series House of Cards in the winter of 2017, when accusations of sexual harassment began to emerge.

Nearly 20 young men from a London theater where Spacey was the artistic director have told Spacey about the harassment. In 2018, the actor was prosecuted for a suspected crime against a teenage boy. Spacey pleaded not guilty. The charges were dropped when the alleged victim dropped the civil lawsuit.

Authorities have investigated other similar allegations against Spacey. One case was found to be out of date and another alleged victim died. The person, who remained anonymous, also tried to sue Spacey for sexual violence that allegedly occurred in the 1980s when the complainant was 14 years old. The charges were dismissed because of the anonymity of the person.

So far, Spacey’s last lead role was Billionaire Boys Club in 2018.