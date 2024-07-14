Movies | Kavi, who is subjected to drastic surgeries, shows films all over Finland – this is how it works

Movies|Kavi organizes film screenings in eight cities around Finland.

National the funding cuts to the audiovisual institute, or Kavi, will at least affect the operations of Kino Regina located in Helsinki’s Oodi library, HS news on Thursday. Fewer films will be shown in Regina in the future.

In addition to Kino Regina’s performance, Kavi organizes regional series in eight cities around Finland. The series showing film copies of the film archive take place in the spring and autumn.

Kavi manager Riitta Vanhatalo tells HS that there are no plans to touch the operation of regional series for the time being. Therefore, no decisions have been made to reduce the number of shows in the regional series.

“Cuts are coming to Kavi’s budget, so we will evaluate possible options when we know about next year’s budget in the fall,” says Vanhatalo.

“We will communicate more about it when we know what actions will be taken.”

Last in the regional series had 150 shows, and Kavin attended them annual report including a total of 6,300 viewers.

The regional series are a small expense compared to Kino Regina’s rent and other fixed expenses of Kavi. According to Vanhatalo, we are talking about tens of thousands of euros in total.

At least the expansion of regional series to new cities seems unlikely. Hämeenlinna is the latest city to start archive screenings in 2012.

I went The pressure to save has been known, but we assume that we will be able to continue archive screenings, says the executive director of Pirkanmaa film center PEK Jukka-Pekka Laakso.

The screenings of the Tampere regional series are organized in the Niagara Theater owned by PEK. Spring movies were, for example by John Cassavetes The murder of a Chinese blackmailer and a 1980s classic Stand By Me.

“A film viewed on screen is its own thing, which cannot be replaced online,” says Laakso.

Kavi’s screenings are a strong part of Tampere film culture. According to Laakso, the number of visitors to Niagara’s archive screenings has been on the rise for a couple of years, although the number of viewers of a single screening depends of course on the film.

“Archive films are also perhaps the most economically efficient form of cultural education, because at least for us, the expenses related to transporting the films and preparing the show can be largely covered by ticket sales,” he says.

In Oulu Oulu Cinema Center is responsible for running the regional series. This spring, the Studio theater featured, among other things Aki Kaurismäki Crime and Punishment and an Oscar winner Midnight Cowboy.

Executive director of the Oulu Film Center Sauli Pesonen says that the archive shows organized in Oulu since 1969 have a steady number of visitors.

For Peson, the show series represent regional equality

“From the very beginning, the idea of ​​the film archive has been that film culture should also be spread outside of Helsinki,” he says.

First about the situation of the National Audiovisual Institute told Suomen Kuvalehti.