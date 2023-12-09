Movies | Kaurismäki’s Dead Leaves did not receive any awards in Berlin

Dead leaves competed in five main categories.

Supervisor Aki Kaurismäki the latest movie Dead leaves was left without awards at the European Film Awards (EFA) in Berlin on Saturday. Dead leaves was nominated for, among other things, the best European film.

The French crime drama, which also won the main prize at the Cannes Film Festival, was chosen as the best film at the gala Anatomie d’une chute.

In total, the film competed in five main categories. Alma Pöysti was nominated for Best European Actress and Jussi Vatanen for best actor. In addition, Kaurismäki was nominated for his film in the best director and screenwriter categories.

Dead leaves received the jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May. This recognition is considered the triple prize of Cannes.

In addition Dead leaves has been selected as Finland’s candidate to compete for the best international film Oscar. The final five candidates for the category will be announced in January.

