Movies Juho Kuosmanen’s new film competes for the main prize at the Cannes Film Festival – for the first time in 40 years, a work by a Finnish director other than Aki Kaurismäki is nominated

Based on Rosa Liksom’s novel, Cabin No. 6 has been selected for the main competition series of this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Supervisor Juho Kuosmanen latest movie Cabin No. 6 competes for the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival for the Golden Palm in July.

Cannes Film Festival the main series films and other official programming were released on Thursday at noon.

The entry of a Finnish film into the Cannes Main Competition series is a significant case. The Palme d’Or is one of the most important and prestigious awards in the film industry.

Before Cabin No. 6 Finnish cinema has been nominated for the award only six times during the entire history of the Cannes Film Festival. In addition, the last four of the six previous candidate films are all Aki Kaurismäki controls: Far away the clouds are escaping (1996), Man without a past (2002), Suburban lights (2006) and Le Havre (2011).

They have sought the award in the past Matti Kassilan August (1956) and Pirjo Honkasalon and Pekka Lehto Fire head (1980). Cabin No. 6 is thus the first Finnish film in 40 years in the main competition series of Cannes, not directed by Aki Kaurismäki.

Cabin No. 6 based on Rosa Liksomin The Finlandia Award-winning novel from 2011. The book dates back to the Soviet Union in the 1980s and describes the joint journey across the country of a young Finnish female student and a Russian worker who ended up in the same train cabin.

Unlike the novel, the film takes place in the post-Soviet era. The main parts are presented by Seidi Haarla and Russian Yuri Borisov.

The film was shot entirely in Russia last year, in authentic conditions on a moving train and along the track.

The script is done by Andris Feldmanis and Livia Ulman together with Kuosmanen. The film company Aamu is responsible for the production and B-plan Distribution is responsible for the theater distribution. The film will have its theatrical premiere in Finland next autumn.

B-Planin in a press release, Kuosmanen says he is excited about the matter, but also states that “he does not want to bang on in a situation that threatens the entire cultural sector, even though the worst phase of the pandemic is receding”.

The culture and events sector demonstrated in Helsinki in front of the Parliament House on Thursday to oppose cuts in cultural funding and the unfair treatment of the event industry during the corona pandemic. Based on his Instagram account, Kuosmanen was also present in the protest.

Juho Kuosmanen’s previous feature film is a boxer Olli from Mäki narrative Smiling man (2016), which collected awards and praise from critics both in Finland and abroad. It won the Un Certain Prize for Performances in Cannes, for example, as the first Finnish film.

Cannes the film festival is one of the most important, largest and most watched annual events in the industry. Many of the most anticipated films of the year will have their world premiere there.

Cabin No. 6 in addition, the Cannes Main Series films this year include, for example Wes Andersonin expected novelty The French Dispatch, a violent horror drama Raw’n (2016) instructor Julia Ducournauw’n Titan, Paul Verhoevenin nunnery description Benedetta and the Thai who won the Golden Palm in 2010 Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives movie director Apichatpong Weerasethakulin Memoria.

Other world premieres of the festival include Andrea Arnoldin Cow mixed Todd Haynesin document The Velvet Underground.

In the Un certain regard series, for example, a Norwegian is seen Eskil Vogtin controlled by a supernatural thriller The Innocents, co – produced by the Finnish company Bufo. In addition, he is responsible for the disguise design of the film Salla Yli-Luopa, composition Pessi Levanto and Sound Effects as part of an international sound design team Heikki Kossi. Kossi, who is pursuing a hard-working international career, is also involved Cabin No. 6.

Last in the Cannes Film Festival was canceled due to a pandemic. This year, the festival will be held later than normal from 6 to 17. July.