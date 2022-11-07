Movies | Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars after a historically embarrassing incident

Comedian Chris Rock, who ended up being the target of actor Will Smith’s tantrum at the last gala, was also hired as the host.

of the United States the film academy has chosen a presenter for next year’s Oscar gala. You get your own assignment Jimmy Kimmelannounced the producers of the gala.

The Oscars will take place on March 12, 2023.

This is already the third time that Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the gala. The last time he hosted it was in 2017 and 2018.

Kimmel has his own popular talk show on the ABC channel in the USA Jimmy Kimmel Live. He is a veteran comedian who is used to seeing both sharp political views and banter, analyzed by The Los Angeles Times.

In addition, he has proven that he can withstand the pressure and unpredictability of a live broadcast. When Kimmel hosted the gala last time, we saw in the last few meters a mistake that will go down in history: To those who came to announce the award for best film For Warren Beatty and For Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope was handed over, and because of that the winner was announced La La Landeven if the real winner was Moonlight.

Kimmel self was joking after this year’s gala, that unfortunately his year as host is no longer the worst in history, because this year an even crazier incident was experienced.

Comedian Chris Rock was introducing the next candidates and joking in his typical way when Will Smith stepped on stage and hit him in the face because of a joke about the actor’s wife. Rock had pranked Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith hair loss due to alopecia

Shortly after the scene, Smith won a Best Actor award for his performance in the film King Richard: The Williams Story.

Kimmel’s returning to host the gala also means returning to the one-host model after a break of years. In many years, the show was completely without a host or hostess of the evening. In last year’s program, running the program was shared Amy Schumer’s, By Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall in progress.

“We are very excited to have Jimmy pull off a hat trick on this global stage,” Oscar producers said, according to The Los Angeles Times. “We know he’s funny and up for anything.”

“Being invited to host the Academy Awards for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” Kimmel said in a statement Monday. “In any case, I’m grateful to the academy for asking me for the role so soon after all the good ones had said no.”

Next spring A lot is expected from the Oscars, as the number of spectators at the gala has decreased dramatically in recent years. In previous years, the gala was the most watched program in the United States, but in recent years the number of viewers has been only a fraction of the glory days.

The pressure is also high due to last year’s beating episode.

According to The Los Angeles Times, many speculated that comedian Chris Rock would be asked to host next March’s gala following the incident.

In August, Rock revealed to the audience in his stand up show that he had been asked to host the upcoming Oscars. However, the comedian said he refused and joked that returning to Hollywood’s biggest night would be like returning to a crime scene.

Will Smith is currently considered a possible Oscar nominee for his film Emancipation because of. Smith has been banned from all Academy events for the next ten years.

