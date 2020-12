In peak times, China has made nearly 200 anti-Japanese war films and TV series a year. The role of Japanese actor Yasufumi Minowa is always the same: eventually he dies.

When Japanese Yasufumi Minowa goes to work, he knows he’s going to die – once again. There are usually three options.

“I’m either shot, killed with a knife, or exploded,” Minowa says in a video call. “I’m probably dead more than 50 times.”

Such is the part of the Japanese actor in China.