Movies | James Cameron’s films are breaking records, and this is explained by the “post-Avatar depression”

James Cameron has broken audience records time and time again with his films. How does he manage to do that?

Avatar’s post-traumatic stress disorder. It is actually a term in use, although not an official medical condition.

of The Guardian according to the first Avatar-film in 2009, hundreds of people wrote on the fan forum that they suffered from depression, even depression, after seeing the film. The reason was that the viewers did not have the opportunity to move to Pandora, the director James Cameron’s to create a utopia.

The phenomenon is proof of Cameron’s skill in creating immersive escapist worlds in his films. This, in turn, is part of the reason why the director has managed to create three films on the list of the highest-grossing films of all time. Titanic, Avatar and its sequel are works that must be experienced on the big screen.

In terms of box office revenue, James Cameron can be considered the world’s most successful film director. He has also won 21 Oscars.

James Cameron, 68, does not celebrate in the directorial canons of critics or serious cinephiles, and fans of his films do not form a fanatical club on social media, such as The Guardian writes in his analysis. But it is still possible that soon he will have three of the four most successful films in the world to his name.

Measured by ticket revenue Avatar holds the all-time top spot with $2.9 billion. Titanic is third with about $2.2 billion, and Avatar: The Way of Water according to the latest figures, has fallen to seventh place in four weeks and is in sixth place with 1.9 billion dollars. The total box office revenue of these three films is around 6.5 billion euros.

What is Cameron’s secret to success?

James Cameron specifically wanted Arnold Schwarzenegger to play the terminator.

In 1981 While in Rome, James Cameron had a fever and had a nightmare. of the British Film Institute in the interview Cameron describes seeing a chrome torso dragging himself from the fire.

He got his inspiration from this dream Terminatormovies.

Before this, the young and inexperienced Cameron had only directed the kitchen Piranha 2 -movie, so to get The Terminator to direct, Cameron had to sell his script to a production company for one dollar.

The rest is history. From the Terminator became a huge hit.

The film about a killer cyborg from the future already reflected the themes that Cameron has dealt with later in his career, for example Avatar-in films: fear of the fate of humanity and the whole world.

But rather than deep themes or personal stories, Cameron is best known for creating spectacle.

There is Cameron praised as one of the most innovative directors in the film industry when it comes to the use of special effects.

The year 1997 Titanic visual technology was used in the making, which had to be created from scratch to realize Cameron’s vision. Despite being full of effects, his films have stood the test of time really well, whether it was About Aliens or From the Titanic.

Titanic made Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet superstars. James Cameron received Oscars for best director, best film and best editing for Titanic. In total, Titanic won a total of 11 Oscars.

Cameron has a reputation as an uncompromising perfectionist. Usually, movie sequels are made while the iron is hot. Despite the production company’s pleas, Cameron prepared Avatar’s sequel long and hard, for more than ten years.

He also demands a high standard from his employees. “You can’t scare me because I’m working for James Cameron”, the t-shirts of the filming crew used to read. His is known for example nailing phones to the wall if they have been ringing during filming.

On the other hand, he has also been described as a charismatic figure who makes his work group reach and exceed the limits of their own skills.

When Cameron started his film career, action-packed box office magnets were mainly aimed at young men. Cameron’s most successful films have managed to attract young women as well as an older audience.

Back in the 1980s, it was rare to see strong, multidimensional female characters in action films, such as The Terminator Sarah Connor and Aliens Ellen Ripley. Titanic Rose and Avatar’s Neytiri have also offered female viewers a surface to identify with.

Cameron is fascinated by the melodramatic story elements, the big arcs of family and love dramas, which are typically the ingredients of films aimed at women – not so much the staples of big class science fiction films. Film editor Scott Mendelson describes in The Guardian that deep down Cameron is a “hippie flower child who just wishes everyone would love each other”.

Titanic was not re-released as a 3D version for money, but so that men could cry in peace behind 3D glasses, Cameron has said.

Although Cameron represents the cutting edge of film industry innovation in the use of effects and animation, he is in some ways an old-fashioned storyteller. Good and bad can be separated, and cynicism can give way to sincerity.

See also Nuclear power Posiva applies for a license for a nuclear waste disposal facility - Spent nuclear fuel is buried in copper canisters to a depth of hundreds of meters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) joins Pandora’s Na’vi forest tribe and protects his family and nature from greedy humans.

Influence as if Cameron doesn’t want to leave the fantasy land he created, Pandora. Avatar– a total of five films will be made, the last of which is scheduled to be released in 2028.

Despite the ringing of the box office, many have doubted whether Cameron has succeeded in creating With an avatar a permanent mark on culture, the kind they have left for example Harry Potter or Star Wars. “Does anyone remember one? Avatar’s a character named?” has been ridiculed on social media.

Cameron has responded to this In The Hollywood Reporterthat Avatar’s the universe is still under construction. In his opinion, more films are needed to create a lasting impact.

The first and the second Avatar’s at times, Cameron immersed himself in climate issues and literally dived into the world’s deepest point, the Mariana Trench. He was the first person to land there alone in his tiny submarine. Cameron, who enjoys scuba diving, has also visited the wreck of the Titanic several times.

Cameron is a vegan who grows organic vegetables on his home farm. Him Avatars are more than entertainment: they are his mission. Cameron wants to influence the relationship between people and nature, as he tells the Hollywood Reporter in the interview:

“Avatar is the highest-grossing film in the world, and it’s a film that asks you to cry for a tree.”