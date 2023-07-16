Movies | James Cameron denies rumors that he is making a movie about the submarine Titan

“I will not discuss Ocean Gate now and never will,” James Cameron said on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Film director James Cameron has emphatically denied rumors circulating on the internet that he was making a film about the submarine Titan.

“I don’t usually respond to offensive rumors in the media, but now I have to. I’m not discussing Ocean Gate now and I won’t ever.” Cameron said on Twitter on Saturday.

Ocean Gate refers to the company whose submarine Titan was destroyed in June on its way to a depth of almost four kilometers to the wreck of the Titanic at the bottom of the North Atlantic. There were a total of five people on board the ship, two of whom were crew members and three passengers.

Rumors set off after the British The Sun magazine said in a news release last Thursday that the director was in talks with a major streaming service for a drama series about the fate of Titan. The issue is reported, among other things, by a British newspaper The Guardian.

The Sun magazine claims to have received information directly from an insider, according to whom the American director would be the first choice to direct the series. Actor Matt Damon according to the magazine’s information, would be one of the hopeful candidates for the cast of the series.

“He told the story of the Titanic with such compassion that tackling this topic seems like a natural step for him. Telling about Titan is a huge project, but it would take a lot of time, money and resources,” the source said.

From the Titanic the American director Cameron, who made the film in 1997, is also a deep-sea connoisseur who is said to have dived to the wreck 33 times. He knows it inside and out.

Therefore, it is not at all unusual that he is believed to be interested in telling Titan’s story in some form as well.