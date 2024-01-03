Movies | Jack isolates himself in a mountain hotel, Elsa suffers from her magical powers – HS listed ten winter movies

The freezing weather will continue in Finland until the weekend. These ten films will bring the winter weather right to your sofa.

1. The Revenant (2015)

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio plays Mexican fur trapper Hugh Glass by Alejandro Gonzáles Iñárritu directed in a blockbuster film. The main character fights for his life in the desert and drags himself through thickets. And yes – it is very cold in the desert.

2. Glitter (1980)

Stanley Kubrick's horror classic has been invited possibly the most analyzed work in film history. Jack Nicholson played by Jack Torrance isolates himself and his family in a remote mountain hotel. However, the weather conditions are not the biggest challenges the family faces.

3. Frozen (2013)

The first one The movie Frozen Let It Go is a song that has been hard to avoid hearing if you haven't used earplugs non-stop since 2013. HS critic Leena Virtanen wrote about animation fresh, that it creates a northern fantasy landscape that is familiar to Scandinavian children. Queen Elsa suffers from her magical powers that can freeze everything around her.

4. The Thing (1982)

by John Carpenter in the horror classic, scientists find a spaceship sunk in the ice of Antarctica and a frozen alien. In Arctic conditions, researchers end up making solutions that cannot all be described as completely successful.

5. The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars -film series, the rebels have fled to Hoth, an arctic planet, during the Empire's counterattack. The weather conditions are so freezing that even Harrison Ford's played by Han Solo, he has to resort to a scarf and a plush fur collar.

6. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

In a disaster movie warm weather melts the polar ice caps, the Atlantic waters warm and ocean currents mix. Finally, the ice age begins. Already the melting of the polar ice caps may sound creepy to someone, but you can always pinch yourself on the arm and state that you are “just watching a movie”.

7. Snowpiercer (2013)

In the movie humanity has tried to stop climate change with chemicals. As a result, the earth freezes and life dies. Well, not all life, because the remnants of humanity still linger in the icy world in a specially prepared train.

8. Fargo (1996)

Joel and by Ethan Coen in black comedy, a kidnapping plot works, as kidnapping plots often do. It goes wrong. The events take place in the snowy state of Minnesota.

9. My Day as a Marmot (1993)

In a comedy movie Bill Murray's the meteorologist played is sent again to cover the annual event in a town called Punxsutawney, where a marmot predicts the weather. A blizzard blocks the city's exits. The main character starts waking up to the same day again and again.

10. Freezing Burn (1986)

Renny Harlin's directed by and Markus Selin produced by Freezing fire (Born American) is about the Americans who invented a hook from Finnish Lapland to the Soviet Union's side. They will soon find out that it wouldn't have been worth it. Caused an uproar Freezing fire was the last film to be banned for foreign policy reasons. Finally, a cut version of it was allowed in late 1986.

