Movies | It is not possible to see Christopher Nolan’s novelty film in Finland in the best possible way

In the background of the three-hour epic, there is solid technology.

When Christopher Nolan decided to make a film about the person who developed the first nuclear bomb On J. Robert Oppenheimer, it was clear that the production would not be cheap. Or simple.

Nolan doesn’t do anything the easy way. He also has a rare amount of power to do things the way he wants.

First of all, Nolan doesn’t wanted to uses digital effects in a scene depicting America’s first nuclear test, codenamed Trinity.

Nolan is known for avoiding computer-animated special effects. Visualizing a nuclear test without CGI imagery he is invited by the biggest challenge of his career.

Nolan and his cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema decided to shoot the film on 65 millimeter film, which is much larger than the usual 35 millimeter film, and on 65 millimeter Imax film.

For the movie filming is in itself rare compared to digital cameras. However, the giant 65 millimeter film is a particularly expensive and challenging film format that has been used Lawrence of Arabia (1962) and 2001: A Space Adventure (1968) for recording spectacle films.

in Oppenheimer black and white Imax film is also used for the first time. Hoyteman and producer of Thomas Hayslip by the black and white film had to be produced separately, as such did not yet exist.

Nolan started using Imax cameras In the night knight (2008). Since then, all of his films have had scenes shot with an Imax camera, and Nolan is credited with popularizing the use of Imax cameras in big-budget films.

Wholly Oppenheimer was not filmed with an Imax camera, as the sound of the large Imax camera interferes with, for example, making dialogue scenes. The rest of the film was shot on standard 65 millimeter film.

As a price tag for a Universal Pictures production to Oppenheimer ended up with $100 million – a lot for an adult drama.

Nolan is meticulous not only about the technology used to shoot his films, but also about the way they are presented. He still considers film to be the best form of film presentation.

Over the past decade, movie theaters have switched to using all-digital projectors. Nowadays, film projectors are mostly found in film archives, festivals and special screenings.

Nolan is appealed to viewers to choose the best of the Imax screening showing a 70-millimeter film Oppenheimer– for the viewing experience. In Imax theaters, films are primarily shown with a digital projector, so the opportunity to watch a film is rare.

“When the film is shown on 70 millimeter Imax film, the impression of the fabric disappearing is created. It’s like 3D without the glasses,” Nolan glowed news agency for AP.

Nolan is even toldwhere in the Imax theater you should sit during the movie.

Imax film, which is 65 millimeters wide when shooting, but is expanded by five millimeters for presentation copies, is about ten times sharper than normal 35 millimeter film in terms of image quality. Each frame of 70 millimeter Imax film has a resolution of 18,000 pixels, while a consumer-grade HD screen has a resolution of approximately 1,920 pixels.

In other words, it is the highest possible live image presentation format.

The visual effect created by the giant-sized film is startling, like anyone, for example 2001: A Space Adventure seen in the format can say.

At our house Nolan’s injunction to watch his film in the best way possible cannot be obeyed exactly.

The Imax hall of Itis’ Finnkino theater in Helsinki does not offer a “real” Imax experience, even though the 25-meter-wide and 13-meter-high screen is the largest in Finland.

In the Imax theaters recommended by Nolan, according to the original design, the aspect ratio of the screen is a boxy 1.43:1, reminiscent of old television or movies that appeared before the invention of widescreen film in the 1950s.

Itis’ Imax screen, on the other hand, has an aspect ratio of 1.90:1, which is still higher than standard screen. A part of the film still remains outside the canvas in Itis. The experience is not exactly like a real Imax.

Halls like Itikinen, which internationally outnumber real Imaxes, are nicknamed “Liemax”, i.e. fake Imax.

The Imax hall in Helsinki also does not show movies from 70 millimeter Imax film.

Actually the whole world is just 30 cinemasin which Oppenheimer can be seen as Nolan intended. Most of the theaters are in the United States; The closest to Helsinki is in London.

Nolan has comforted viewers by saying that, thanks to the exceptional film quality used in filming, any version shown on a good projector Of Oppenheimer looks excellent.

Oppenheimer is 180 minutes long and thus the longest film shown from an Imax film.

A normal 35 mil film reel contains about 20 minutes of material, after which the machine operator must change the reel. Usually, when showing films from film, two projectors are used, thanks to which there is only a finger-click-long pause during the change.

Oppenheimer The Imax copy consists of 53 film reels, which, when unrolled, have a total length of nearly 18 kilometers. A film reel fed into the projector, which is assembled from smaller reels, press 260 kilos and spins without changing the reel.

Imax film copies are the most expensive of their kind in the world and require extreme care from the machine operator. Imax machine users don’t have to lift the film reels with muscle power, they use a crane for that.

Nolan’s running mammoth films requires additional investments from the theater. Since most of the Imax films are nature documentaries less than an hour long, for example the TCL Chinese cinema in Los Angeles has had to to install new plastic parts in his Imax projector so that the projector plate does not break Oppenheimer-under the weight of the film reel.

Some of the software associated with Imax film projectors is old. Machine users still rely on the Palmpilot handheld computer, which entered the market in 2002, or today’s device to emulate to the program, while keeping the speed of the film constant and the image and sound in sync.

of The New York Times by Oppenheimer the unique movie experience it offers has made people travel long distances to watch the film. Excluding the most authentic Imax experience, Itis’ second Imax is probably the best, or at least the biggest, way to see Nolan’s film in Finland.