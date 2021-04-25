Movies Is it thanks to the pandemic that the Oscar gala is more milled and diverse than ever? An HS critic bets on the winners

The Oscars is a major celebration of Hollywood movies, except this year. Now there are small indie films celebrating there.

The reason, of course, is the coronavirus that plagued the film industry throughout last year. Large film studios have postponed the release of many of their major productions as cinema closures and restrictions continue in the United States.

Distributors of low-budget indie films have still dared to put on limited premieres. So they are also seldom well represented at Oscare, for example in the main category of the best film.

Butter wonder if it would Chloé Zhaon directed by a leisurely, naturalistic road movie Nomadland under normal circumstances the biggest winning favorite of the whole gala? Would be Nomadlandin way jagged Sound of Metal, mostly a small family drama in Korean Minari or a feminist revenge thriller Promising Young Woman fit into the best movie category at all? Or would they have been overshadowed by their grandparents as mere curiosities?

The coronavirus wouldn’t bother to thank for anything, but maybe it makes the Oscar gala feel freer than ever for its candidate films. Not bouncy Hollywood cries, but genuinely pulsating, refreshing and uncompromising movies. I did not manage to see all the candidates in advance, but just for example Nomadland, Minari, Sound of Metal and Promising Young Woman are all different and stunning in their own way.

Noteworthy is also the fact that the gala is now more diverse than ever.

Oscar nominees and winners have been dominated by white men from one decade to the next. It is, of course, an indication of a structural problem in the sector, but it is only in recent years that attention has begun to be drawn to the problem.

This year, change has taken place. There are several Black Actors, Actors and Directors from Asian backgrounds, and female directors. For example, in the entire history of the Oscars, there are only seven female nominees for best director, and exactly one winner, Kathryn Bigelow. This year, there are “as many” two female directors nominated.

It would be quite sad if the happy situation this year were just an exception – and still facilitated by a pandemic. The next few years look like.

Streaming services were, for their part, the winners of the entire film year. Netflix, Disney + and many more bounced off record highs at their best last year. The services also helped other film companies affected by the pandemic by buying into their selections films whose screen plans were ruined by the pandemic.

Until a couple of years ago, a few “old covenant” filmmakers were of the opinion that streaming films should not be accepted into Oscars at all, but similar opinions are hardly presented anymore.

The Oscar nominees for streaming services are likely to collect the most awards Netflix great Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a playful description of a 1920s blues star Ma Rainey, racism and power positions. Citizen Kanen screenwriter Netflix Mankin would seem to be in the mind of an Oscar jury who loves Hollywood history, but the film didn’t really come up as a topic of praise, although (also from me).

So – although the gala is unusual in many ways, one thing has not changed: there are enough pre-favorites. Many winners are easy to bet on in advance, based on the results of previous industry awards ceremonies, among other things. Of course, surprises can come and bets go wrong, but below are my own bets in a few categories.

Best Oscar for Best Picture Nomadland. Since winning the Venice Film Festival last fall, it has garnered awards, critical acclaim and public attention. Also, the best director I could probably get is Chloé Zhao. It would be historic – an Oscar for a Chinese-born female director – as well as fully deserved. Nomadland is a visually and atmospherically magical experience.

The best the female lead award goes either Ma Rainey’s Black Bottomin Viola Davis or Nomadlandin Frances McDormand. The United States vs. Billie Hollidayn naming role Andra Day is also a strong candidate, but the film did not nominate for any other category.

Davis is extremely good in his role as Rainey, and McDormand has won an Oscar twice before. Still: Nomadlandin every scene McDormand once again threatens with silent power in such a phenomenal way that I tend to bet him.

The best male lead -Oscar, on the other hand, goes very likely Ma Rainey’s Black Bottomin To Chadwick Boseman. Boseman died of cancer in August, which he had not told the public about, at just 43 years old. Troubled trumpeter Levee is Ma Rainey’s Black Bottomin the actual protagonist and Boseman’s performance is so startlingly strong that the award really couldn’t be considered a mere posthum in honor.

The best the winner of the women’s Oscar has been thought Minarin Youn Yuh-jungia, which has already won the SAG and BAFTA awards for its role. As the grandmother of a Korean family who moved the film to America, she is so delighted that I could no longer agree.

About black panthers Judas and the Black Messiah detached from the male nominations as well To Daniel Kaluuya mixed To Lakeith Stanfield. Of these, Kaluuya has been widely bet on as a vertical recipient. Maybe more of my own Veikkaus or my wish, but I still say the prize goes Sound of Metalin Paul Racille. Raci, in her over 70s, plays Joe, the wise director of a deaf dormitory the heart of the whole movie.

And if any Oscars are still there Sound of Metalille almost sure, then recording. In the film about the deaf musician, the sounds are in the big part, and the end result is impressive. Sound of Metalin There is also Finnish know-how behind the sound work: foley artist Heikki Kossi, recorder Kari Vähäkuopus and sound cutter Pietu Korhonen.

The rest bets on the gala. All candidates can be found, for example From the U.S. Film Academy website.

The course of the Oscars can be followed on HS.fi on the morning between Sunday and Monday.