Movies | Inside Out 2 is the highest grossing animated film of all time

Movies|The animation depicting emotional storms has beaten Frozen 2.

Pixar’s a movie for the whole family Inside Out – in the mind’s eye 2 is the most successful animated film of all time in terms of box office receipts.

The record is reported, among other things, by the film magazine The Hollywood Reporter. As of Tuesday, box office receipts totaled more than $1.46 billion worldwide. The previous record was held by Disney Frozen 2 (2019) by more than 1.45 billion.

Depicting the emotional storms of a teenage girl Inside Out 2 is also a bigger hit than the one that dominated last year’s film summer Barbiewhich made $1.45 billion at the box office.

The According to the Hollywood Reporter, the success of the animated film is a surprise, as Pixar has had trouble getting viewers to theaters. Families are content to wait for animations to arrive on streaming services instead of going to the cinema.

Inside Out 2 has been also popular in Finland. According to the statistics of Filmikamar, the umbrella organization of the film industry, it gathered 51,505 viewers in two days, while the first part, which appeared in 2015, got 31,542 viewers in the same time.

The animation has also been liked by critics. Critic of HS Maija Alander gave the film four stars.