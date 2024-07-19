Movies | Inside Out 2 is becoming a huge hit in Finland

Movies|Inside Out 2 has broken world records for animated films.

19.7. 19:00

Pixar’s from an animated film Inside Out – in the mind’s eye 2 is becoming a huge hit in Finland as well.

According to the statistics of Filmikamar, the umbrella organization of the film industry, which premiered on Wednesday Inside Out 2 has collected 51,505 viewers in two days. Including advances Inside Out 2 has received 63,255 viewers in Finland by Friday.

For comparison, the original Inside Out – in the mind’s eye received a total of 31,542 viewers during its premiere weekend in August 2015. In total, it gathered 254,076 viewers in cinemas.

The biggest opening of the year so far has been in February Creditor: All In -film, which received 49,538 viewers on its premiere weekend.

Inside Out 2 has broken worldwide box office records for animated films. It is among other things exceeded passing the billion dollar mark faster than any previous animation.

Critic of HS Maija Alander gave four stars for the film and praised the level of Pixar’s character animation as “pioneer-like versatile”.