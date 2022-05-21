Movies In the Solsidan series, Ove wondered why he had been asked to film a fashion world – then it was revealed that he was desperately portraying a Finnish man who was harassing women.

Sweden’s Ruben Östlund unveiled his new and highly anticipated film Triangle of Sadness at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night. Östlund won the main prize of the festival in 2017. In an interview with HS, Östlund talks about his Finnish roots, the influence of his mother and a bar night when he spyed on a Finnish businessman.

Hey you a Finnish businessman who was on a business trip to Berlin on the second weekend of December 2015. You lived in a hotel in the city center and sat in the lobby bar without company. A couple of women groaned at the counter, and you were encouraged by the power of beer to make acquaintances with women and it didn’t go well.

Did you know a businessman that is a Swedish film director Ruben Östlund followed your actions from another table feeling sorry and now this evening has been immortalized in a movie Triangle of Sadness?

And not to any film, but to a film that premiered on Saturday in the competition series for the Cannes Film Festival. It is number one in the film world.

Charlbi Dean (left) and Ruben Östlund in Cannes on Saturday.

Supervisor and screenwriter Ruben Östlund, 48, remembers a hotel night in Berlin well. He was in town himself because of a film gala where he was nominated Tourist.

“I watched the Finn from the distance, and how he waved the key to the room and wondered if he was already going to the room or if he was trying everything at risk. I watched him walk across the hall to the counter to the women, and I thought it was going to be bad here, ”Östlund said before the film premiered in Cannes.

“The man just wasn’t female.”

A Finnish man the unfortunate evening is one of the countless side paths in Östlund’s new film, which has a lot to look forward to.

The Swedish Östlund is today one of the top names in European and international filmmakers, not least because the previous Östlund film, which dealt with the art world. The Square won the grand prize in Cannes in 2017.

After such attention, the filmmaker often has limitless opportunities to make just the kind of film he or she has always wanted. And the kind of movie Triangle of Sadness is: a funny, painful, intelligent and at the same time deliberately exhausting and overly imaginative description of people who struggle on the one hand to succeed on their own and at the same time talk about equality and emphasize their own position.

Triangle of Sadness is on the cover a film about a man and a woman working as a model. The director got the idea to describe the contradictory world of beauty and ugliness in fashion after following his female friend, a fashion photographer. Sina Görtzin work.

Charlbi Dean Kriek plays a model called Yaya in a film written and directed by Östlund.

“That world attracted me and at the same time terrified. I was interested in the fashion hierarchy as well as the beauty of the currency. Fashion is one of the few areas where a man earns less than a woman, ”Östlund said in Cannes.

“I grew up in the 1970s when it was said that appearance didn’t matter. However, when you are two or three years old, you find that it matters. ”

Much of Östlund’s very left-wing mother took care of the upbringing.

In the movie there are three sections, the first of which follows the swinging relationship of mannequins and the swaying everyday life in working life. The couple argues deliciously, especially about equality and often through money. The milieu of the key scene is an expensive restaurant where at the end of the dinner it is debated who pays, who should pay, and who was going to pay and what it really means to pay the bill.

In the works, the models look for a sad Balenciaga look and a happier H&M look on their faces, and in these fashion shoots an explanation of the name of the film is heard: Triangle of sadness that is, the triangle of grief is located on the face between the eyes. According to Östlund, the area is often shaped by models such as botox or surgery.

The movie the second section is located on a luxury yacht in the Mediterranean, where a model couple vacations for free as flu. The other passengers are an astonishing crowd: the world’s most polite arms dealers and the popular Russian thugs. Champagne and Rolex are loved, and there is talk of equality.

Charlbi Dean Kriek (left) and Harris Dickinson are seen as role models in the film.

The yacht’s multinational crew rises to a big role and in a delicious scene, the crew fair is fresh with “money, money, money” shouts. With a joint call, the service staff is trained in the right service attitude. The second moment, the speakers ring Internationalas captain Woody Harrelson presented by the American Communist. “I thought it was a joke to get an American communist and a Russian capitalist on the same € 150 million yacht,” says Östlund.

The actor also joins the film on the yacht Henrik Dorsinin portrayed by a character, a coder enriched by the sale of his IT company, seen at a ship’s bar getting up from a table, walking to a counter, and starting to hit women. So the character whose role model has been a Finnish businessman in Berlin.

The end result can be guessed when you know Dorsin’s best-known role Solsidanas the torturous neighbor of the comedy series Ove Sundberg, who borrows tools and greets you with joy tjänare, mannen.

Ruben Östlund (second right) directing his film Actors in a marketing image published by a film company. On the left is Henrik Dorsin and on the right is Woody Harrelson.

Dorsin could not himself at first believe that he was involved in a film about the fashion world. “My agent said there was a story going on about the fashion industry. I was that how it relates to me. I think I belong more to a film that talks about pubs, ”Dorsin, who was modest, told Helsingin Sanomat in Cannes.

Dorsin knows that Solsidan is very popular in Finland, because on the streets of Stockholm, Finnish tourists ask him for pictures of friends.

Dorsin’s role in Östlund’s manuscript was initially called Finne, Finnish. In the film, the name of the male character is finally Jarmo Björkman.

“I asked Ruben if you wanted me to speak English in Finnish. Ruben said it would already be too twisted. I came up with a background story for Jarmo’s parents who moved from Finland to Sweden in the 1960s. I think Ruben wanted to make the IT poag a Finn, so that the character is not associated with the Swedish owners of Spotify and Minecraft, ”Dorsin said.

Director-Screenwriter Östlund talks about his film as a sociological experiment and says he wanted to deal with situations of power and equality. He says that Marxist theory is really the backbone of his entire film, and that equality will only come true if we constantly fight for it.

The idea is illustrated at the end of the film, where the satire turns more analytical. In the third section, the crowd of the yacht ends up on a deserted island eating plaster bags and in those conditions the thickness of the wallet is no longer of any value. The hierarchy turns upside down and “equality” changes shape as the food supplier becomes the ruler.

“Nowadays, it is customary to always look for reasons in an individual. This is how the media works. I think it’s important to look at things sociologically, ”Östlund explained his approach in Cannes.

Östlund even known as an embarrassingly pedantic filmmaker. He files the scenes dozens of times and cuts the end result frantically and for a very long time.

Triangle of Sadness has been filmed two years ago and much more intakes were taken again than normal. The film has been finishing for a year and the aim has been to enter the Cannes race series and premiere in the festival’s main hall, the 1,700-seat Lumiere Hall.

“I want to believe what I see and when the camera is there, I see new things I didn’t see when I was writing. So many things affect credibility. The scene usually improves with the first 20 intakes. It’s weird that often the second to last intake is best, ”Östlund explains of his way of working, which can exhaust others in the team.

In Cannes, he admitted that Woody Harrelson initially had a habit of getting used to the way he worked. In Hollywood, actors are used to a few shots.

“I also want to play with the film hierarchy. The Square Briton Dominic West always came a quarter late to the scene. I then told the Dane Claes Bangillethat you take the same amount of time. ”

Elisabeth Moss (left) and Claes Bang starred in Östlund’s previous film, The Square, which is set in the art world.

The record is when Östlund took as many as 120 shots from a single scene. “It was in the movie Play (the film was completed in 2011). You can’t be terribly proud of that, but I didn’t get the scene to work anyway. I didn’t know what to do. It’s also a way to buy time when you don’t know what you’re doing. ”

Let’s get back still an IT coder with a Finnish background, the film Jarmo.

It is no wonder that Östlund has recognized a Finnish businessman in the world, as Östlund has strong ties to Finland through his family.

“My teacher was always encouraging and positive. He painted himself, and I got to criticize his work from an early age. I have given him faith in my own work. Mom painted landscapes and people from Haparanda and Ylitornio time and time again. He missed the scenery of his childhood in Gothenburg. Mom is part of what I do now, ”Östlund said

“My family is from Haparanda. My grandfather and grandfather spoke both Finnish and Swedish. My mother also spoke Finnish, and her mother came from Ylitornio. On my mother’s side, I have had a close relationship with Finland. ”

Wedding! So you are one of us Finns?

“Yes,” Östlund admits happily.

“But I’m against NATO.”

“Let’s talk about it another time.”