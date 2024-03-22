Movies | In Finland, one of the world's oldest film awards is handed out: people even tried to get into the first Jussi gala by bribing

20.3. 17:45 | Updated 19:55

Finn the plaster statue, Jussi, is one of the world's oldest film awards. Above the eighties are the Oscars, according to which Jussia was created.

“Is it's a miracle that the Jussi award has survived this long,” says a journalist specializing in films Matti Rämö.

On the other hand, even the British Bafta is a bit younger, born in 1947. For example, Sweden's Guldbagge started to be awarded much later, in 1964. France's César was born only in 1976.

“When the first Juss were distributed in Helsinki in November 1944, the war was still going on in Lapland. The gala offered glamor in war-torn Finland. They even tried to get in there by bribing. Because of the liquor ban, the bottles were circulating under the tables”, Rämö paints the mood of the birth.

At that time, we were still living the greatness of Finnish cinema. The studios were strong and the film was hugely popular, great entertainment of its time.

Rämö has written together Anton to Old House with the book Sitkea Jussi – 80 years of cinema, crises and stardom. In 2011, Rämö (b. 1979) was also on Jussie's pre-selection board, which selects the candidates.

The authors of Sitkea Jussi are Matti Rämö (left) and Anton Vanha-Majamaa.

Persistent Jussi charts a piece of history that has previously been left out of the books almost entirely. The Jussi award was founded by the Film Journalists Association, which awarded the award until 1962.

“When Jussit was founded, critics had a lot of power. The fact that the critics handed out the award defined its nature,” describes Rämö.

Film critic Paula Talaskivi aka Pimpula

One of the founders of Jussie was Paula “Pimpula” Talaskivi (1914–1990), who started his career as a culture journalist already in the 1930s. From 1945, film became established as his specialty at Helsingin Sanomat. Talaskivi retired in 1979 and received Betoni-Juss for his life's work.

Persistent Jussi Talaskivi's 40-year contribution to the award's history and the main features of his career are recorded. Talaskivi participated in Jussie's division until 1984.

“He often acted arbitrarily, but kept the award up, especially in the 70s amidst the difficulties of the industry.”

Osmo Harkimo (left), Åke Lindman, TJ Särkkä, Armas Vallasvuo and Juha Nevalainen at the restaurant Teatterigrill during the 1956 Jussi celebration.

of the 1950s towards the end, the young generation of film critics got excited about the new wave of French cinema and quarreled with the old generation who supported the traditional style. The split led to the founding of Filmiaura in 1962.

Filmmakers and other industry professionals were also invited to join the film aura. It has divided Juss ever since.

Talaskivi was one of the film journalists who set out to found Filmiaura. There, his role grew so much that in the lean years of the 1970s cinema, Pimpula decided on Jussei practically alone.

“The circles were small and disputes were settled. Even the young critics who were left out of the film industry were invited to join after a year or so,” says Rämö.

Lasse Pöysti (left), Salli Karuna, Hannes Häyrinen, Harry Bergström, Tapio “Roy” Vilpponen, Emma Väänänen, Erik Blomberg, Aarne Tarkas and Matti Kassila at the 1951 Jussi party at Hotel Aulango in Hämeenlinna.

Rude didn't watch the Oscars this year. And haven't watched in years.

“I don't feel like staying awake when I have to go to work in the morning. Sometime 15 years ago, I was awake and on Nelose commenting on the broadcast. I always look at the results first thing in the morning,” he says.

Juss is more interesting to Rämö than distant Oscars. In the United States, so many films are made that the awards are lobbied for money. Therefore, not everyone can participate in the competition equally, but often the Oscars go to mainstream movies that are not edgy.

Rämö says that Jussit opens a good window into the history of Finnish cinema. The selections have often been disputed, but in Rämö's opinion, it has been possible to select films that stand the test of time and the essential ones have hardly been completely ignored.

Because In a country the size of Finland, relatively few films are made, all are on the same line or at least close to it.

“The question of the meaning of the awards has been raised many times within the Jussi institution as well. All awards are fundamentally part of a cultural conversation. They are speeches that attract attention and discussion. Without Juss, the film's space in culture would be narrower.”

Rämö and Vanha-Mamaama's book also participates in that discussion. It is not Jussie's holiday book and does not approach its subject with silk gloves.

Instead Persistent Jussi looks into the history of Finnish cinema through the window opened by the award. Rämö and Vanha-Majamaa have dived deep into the archives and interviewed about 50 creators and influencers in the field.

The way to approach the history of the field brings to mind by Peter Biskind the book Easy Riders, Raging Bulls (1998), a classic that charted the wild changes in American cinema in the 1960s and 1970s almost from the inside.

“We wanted to explain the changes in the domestic film industry and the aesthetics of films through Jussie.”

Käpy sälke alla won six Jussi awards in 1967. Its director Mikko Niskanen has won the most Jussi awards for best director, six. In the picture Actors Eero Melasniemi (left), Kristiina Halkola, Kirsti Wallasvaara and Pekka Autiovuori.

Jussie is shared in varying ways, sometimes basking in the stars and in the public eye, sometimes with coffee among one's own group. Rämö summarizes that when the film has gone badly, so has Jussei.

“It has been fur coat glamor made with heart, as we say in the book. Today, Jussi is established. In the 21st century, the gala has received hundreds of thousands of viewers, even at its weakest, on TV, at most more than 730,000.”

Rämö mentions the #metoo movement as one of the most significant cases related to Jussei this century. It was most prominently discussed around the Jussi gala. Yle's reporting on the subject fell below that. In Rämö's opinion, Jussi became a lightning rod.

Regina Linnanheimo received two Jussi awards in 1946: for the female lead in the films Levoto veri and Rakkaus risti, both directed by Teuvo Tulio. In the picture Linnanheimo in the movie. The green chamber of the castles (1945).

On Friday, Rämö will participate in the Jussi gala. It's an exceptionally exciting year for Jussi.

“There are two great successes facing each other. Aki Kaurismäki Dead leaves has been immensely popular and Jalmari Helanderin Go represents the success of emerging species. If Helander were awarded over Kaurismäki, it would be a historic event.”

Finnish cinema is once again living through a time of change and it is being discussed under Jussie's wing, no matter who the awards go to.

Matti Rämö and Anton Vanha-Majamaa: Sitkea Jussi – 80 years of cinema, crises and stardom. Docendo. 432 pp.

Jussi gala live on Mtv3 on Fri 22.3. at 7:30 p.m. The Jussit 80 years performance series continues in the Archives Theater in Regina on May 29. until.

Correction March 21, 2024 at 07: Corrected Kaurismäki's movie title.

Correction March 22, 2024 at 7:53 p.m.: The photo of the Jussi party at Hämeenlinna's Aulango is from 1951, not 1961 as the caption previously read.