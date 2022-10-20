Movies | “I’m back to pizza,” says Iina Kuustonen, who got a lot of publicity for her fitness classes for the film

Today it’s hard not to notice in cinemas in autumn Iina from Kuusto. He plays an important role in three domestic premiere films, the most recent of which, Aleksi Delikourasen guided by Punch comedy will premiere on Friday, October 21.

Two others, Timo Koivusalo Pelle Hermanni and Kari Ketonen The wedding before the funeral came to theaters in September.

Part of the reason for Iina Kuustonen’s fall is of course the corona restrictions at the beginning of the year, because of which Punch comedy and Pelle Hermannin the premieres had to be postponed until autumn.

“If they had been within the same year in any case, that would also have been a special situation,” says Iina Kuustonen, somewhat amused.

However, now Kuustonen has an exceptionally strong presence in the media, because he is making three films known at once. It’s a new situation for the actor, who until now has tried to strictly limit his public appearances to only those that are necessary – and now they are all necessary.

Kuustonen visited Joensuu in August at the Cinema event for film industry professionals. In his opinion, the filmmakers had a hopeful mood after the difficult pandemic period and a stronger sense of community than usual.

was also involved in the event The wedding before the funeral – playing the second lead role in the film Antti Luusuaniemi.

“There, he hoped that a domestic film would start doing well in the early autumn and that it would draw others along so that people would go to movie theaters again, because domestic cinema needs it,” says Kuustonen.

“One guy came there and said that you, Iina, have a lot of pulling power in this matter.”

Kuustonen understood that because of three recent films, he now has the opportunity to influence his public appearances more than usual.

“Omat films are of course dear and important work and I want people to go see them, but I also have a mission here on behalf of domestic cinema.”

Fitness coach Mikko Töyssy plays the other main role in the punt comedy film.

Fitness– set in the world of sports Punch comedy has already attracted attention in advance, because Kuustonen made a hard-paced training program for the role. Even the professionals of the sport who participated in the production of the film were of the opinion that Kuustonen could have really competed in the shooting condition.

“Body transformation was like mathematics or a construction project. Professionals planned and I implemented”, Kuustonen told HS earlier.

Kuustonen says that he understood through the training that fitness professionals are top athletes and work enormously for their goals. Race fitness is not a state of being in which anyone can live longer.

Especially following a strict diet felt heavy. The food scale flew right after the end of the diet to the shelves of the upper kitchen cabinet.

“This was a temporary project and now I’m back to pizza. Bigger weights remained permanently in my training program,” says Kuustonen now.

At issue was not the first time that Iina Kuustonen has thrown herself into a role by learning special skills.

Pelle Hermanni for the role in the movie, he learned circus acrobatics, and Ivalo-series as a Lapland police officer, he had to know how to ride a snowmobile and an ATV, as well as learn martial arts and how to use a weapon, among other things.

Kuustonen says that he trained all this at his own request. So far, the producers have given permission and trusted that Kuustonen will not injure himself during his extreme training. And the new skills have been useful in other ways.

“Combat skills have brought confidence and a sense of security in civilian life.”

Kuustonen has caught up most with the everyday life of another profession Pulse– in the hospital series, where he starred for the first six seasons.

“I already had first aid skills, because I have undergone rescue diver training. I’ve been scuba diving for probably twenty years,” he says.

“However, I’ve gotten a lot of information about it, and I know how to take a blood test, put in a drip and really sew up wounds. That has also brought a sense of security. Nowadays, I have really good first aid kits at home, in the car and at the cottage. I have sometimes used those skills and I have also revived a person.”

See also Taitolento The cousins ​​who tried the dizzying double jump cared little about the authorities' ban In the movie Pelle Hermanni, Kuustonen plays the acrobat Viola. Tuija Piepponen is my Mother.

Kuustonen says that the haze of this fall’s premieres can give the impression that he is taking a break from filming, although in reality the filming break has already lasted half a year.

However, it ends already next week, when the filming of the new TV series starts. Kuustonen is not allowed to give more detailed information about it yet, but the premiere of the next film is planned already in January, when it will be in theaters Pamela Tolan guided by A ridiculously stupid ideain which Kuustonen plays the other main part Alina Tomnikova.

“These characters are friends who have known each other since childhood, and their lives are intertwined, but they don’t do well together. The film deals with codependency, and how difficult friendship can be,” describes Kuustonen.

After the next filming starts, Kuustonen will also be able to enjoy a media break. He says that he takes his hat off to colleagues who participate in entertainment programs as themselves, even though he himself does not experience them as his own. Not even Dancing with the Stars program.

“I told the creators of the program that I would immediately take that dance lesson if it wasn’t filmed in any program,” says Kuustonen.