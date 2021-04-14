Movies How music is created and what separates humans from robots – Film Festival discusses technology that can be used to influence brain function

The online festival Bio Fiction presents fresh short films on the themes of bioart and neurotechnology.

Tim Grabhamin short documentary Paramusical Ensemble (Britannia, 2015) follows a concert where four musicians compose music in front of an audience. When the musicians just think of the musical image, it already lights up in the concert hall.

The concert is technology-assisted: patients with four-limb paralysis create music utilizing technology that responds to information provided by musicians ’brains. The music is transmitted as a sheet music to a string quartet in the same space, which interprets the melodies to the audience.

Short film Paramusical Ensemble was awarded the 2019 Bio Fiction Science and Art Film Festival in Vienna. Now the film can be viewed in a series of other films awarded and screened at the festival, which has been presented by the Finnish Bioart Society in the form of a mini-network festival.

Movies subtitled in English can be watched at your own pace on a few nights in April. You can get a viewing link from the Finnish Bioart Society by sending an e-mail to the address provided by the club no later than the previous day. The return message will be a link that is valid for one night.

Bio Fiction Festival specializes in films dealing with themes around bioart. In 2019, the theme was the “body of the future,” which the films we now see look at from a neurotechnology perspective.

Neurotechnology refers to the understanding of the human brain and how it functions, as well as technology that can be used to influence brain function.

In the field of art, neurotechnology is expanding to include the possibilities, fantasies, and fears associated with the intersection of the human body and technology.

Pretty often fears are heightened: they are related to the inability to face difference and the idea of ​​technology as an inhuman and destructive force.

Javier Ideamin in futuristic fantasy Erase Love (Spain & Indonesia, 2018) two girls who look identical are guessing which one is the robot – and which one must die.

Alexandra Lupashkon action movie 2050 (Russia, 2019) the protagonist lives in a nostalgic world where everything analog is glorified. His hobby is identifying and unleashing deceptively human-looking robots.

Javier Ideami: Erase Love, 2018.­

The almost murderous horror fantasies are reminiscent of perhaps the most famous neurofiction figure in art history, Mary Shelleyn Frankensteen monster. The figure imitating people is misunderstood and socially discriminated against in the culture Shelley describes.

The deadlocked attitude of the surrounding culture towards the neurological spectrum emerges Valentin Riedlin and Frédéric Schuldin in gentle animation Carlotta’s Face (Germany, 2018). In it, a young face-blind girl grows to feel her own face through means of portrait painting.

Bio Fiction science and art film series, Finnish Bioart Society, www.bioartsociety.fi. Performance times: 14.4., 21.4. 28.4. and 29.4. 5pm to 11pm. Order a viewing link no later than the previous day at [email protected]

Alexandra Lupashko: 2050, 2019.­