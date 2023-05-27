Movies | How is Kaurismäki? Cannes will award the winners live from 21:30

The awards ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival ends with the awards ceremony late on Saturday night. The film, directed and written by Aki Kaurismäki, has visibly fluctuated in advance predictions.

In the evening at the award ceremony starting at half past ten, it will be found out whether he will win Aki Kaurismäki novelty film Dead leaves award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Along with Kaurismäki’s film, 20 other films are competing for the awards in the competition series. There are usually seven different awards in the series.

The best director and screenwriter will be awarded, as well as the best female and male actor. In addition, three awards are given to films, the most important of which is the festival’s main award, the Golden Palm.

Awards party will be televised live, and you can watch it on the attached YouTube embed. The event starts at 9:30 p.m., and is preceded by a long section of the red carpet, where those arriving to the party are followed.

Kaurismäki directed and scripted the film has fluctuated visibly in advance predictions. The film has even been awarded the Palme d’Or.

No Finnish film has won such recognition before.

However, it is possible that Kaurismäki will be satisfied with a different kind of award: for example, recognition for best director or screenwriter.

The festival traditionally, it has been possible to predict the winners to some extent by following which creators are going to the gala hall.

A German director from the creators of the racing series has already entered the hall Wim Wenders to act in his film Kōji Yakushon with and a Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda to act in his film Sakura Andon with.

Kaurismäki has already received several important recognitions: his film has been nominated for an Oscar, won second prize at Cannes in 2002, and received the best director award at the Berlin Film Festival in 2017.

Dead leaves are playing the main roles Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen. Playing important secondary roles Janne Hyytiäinen and Knob Birch. They produced the film Misha Jaari and Mark Lwoff.

A movie will be screened at Cannes under the English title Fallen Leaves. In French, the name is in the form Les Feuilles Mortes.

The award ceremony will take place in the large hall of the Cannes Festival Palace, and the event will be attended by several well-known filmmakers in addition to the jury and awardees.

According to preliminary information, the prize givers include instructors, among others Roger Corman and Quentin Tarantino and Actors Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Jane Fonda, Song Kang-ho and John C. Reilly.

The winners has been chosen by a professional jury chaired by a Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund.

The other members of the council are the instructor Maryam Touzanian actor Denis Ménochetdirector Rungano Nyonian actor Brie Larsonscreenwriter Atiq Rahimian actor Paul Danodirector Julia Ducournau and director Damián Szifro.