Movies | How can a movie ticket cost up to 25 euros? This is how movie theaters respond

This summer, for example, the Barbie movie has drawn people to Helsinki cinemas, even though movie ticket prices are rising every year. According to cinema operators, the reason for the price increases is inflation.

Why are movie tickets so expensive these days?

If, for example, you want to go see the hit movie Barbie in Helsinki on a Friday night, a normal ticket in a normal hall costs just under 17 euros at Finnkino theater and 15 euros at Bio Rex.

Just a few years ago, ticket prices were in another country. Statistics from the Finnish Film Foundation show that, for example, from 2012 to 2022, the average ticket price has risen from 9.30 euros to 12.40 euros.

Finnkino commercial manager Hannele Wolf-Mannila says that inflation is the reason for the increase in movie ticket prices. Maybe it will fold at some point. In the future, however, he is a little worried about the four percent tax increase planned for culture in the government program.

“Of course, we hope that the government’s VAT increase will not materialize. There is a small risk there.”

Wolf-Mannila mentions demand, the film and its length, the screening room and the day of the week as other factors that determine the price of the ticket.

“There can be a big price difference.”

Inflation is also CEO of Bio Rex Aku Jaakkolan an essential determinant of the price of a movie ticket.

“The western social order is that inflation increases every year.”

Jaakkola also says that Bio Rex’s movie ticket prices vary depending on the screening time and duration of the movie. If the movie lasts more than two and a half hours, the ticket price will be extra.

“We have such a situation that a single film does not affect the price of the ticket.”

In addition the more expensive special gyms are more popular every year, Jaakkola and Wolf-Mannila state. The increased consumption of premium halls increases the average ticket price.

Jaakkola also says that as the number of premium halls has increased, their popularity has grown. According to him, people are therefore willing to pay for a more luxurious movie experience.

“People are clearly excited about special gyms,” says Wolf-Mannila.

However, according to Jaakkola, in the ticket offering, efforts have been made to identify target groups for whom the price is a “more sensitive issue”. He cites as examples movie days aimed at senior citizens and families with children, when ticket prices are cheaper.

Wolf-Mannilan according to the cheapest price, you can get to Finnkino cinemas on weekdays with a series ticket, in which case the movie experience costs just under nine euros.

“At the other extreme is then Oppenheimer on Saturday night.”

At its most expensive, a ticket can cost almost 25 euros.

According to Jaakkola, the cheapest standard ticket at Bio Rex is slightly less than half the price of the most expensive possible ticket.

According to Jaakkola and Wolf-Mannila, the amount of feedback coming from rising prices is moderate.

“Of course, there is always feedback on prices,” Wolf-Mannila points out.