Movies | Hollywood left Russia, the void was filled by piracy and romance from Korea and Turkey

After the American studios left Russia, audience numbers collapsed and movie theaters were closed.

The big ones American studios left Russia shortly after the country’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

After the departure of players like Disney, Sony, Warner and Netflix, the big attractions that drew the audience also disappeared. Audiences collapsed and cinemas were closed.

Efforts have been made to alleviate the plight in the warring country by many means, such as showing episodes of TV series in cinemas. The government has also launched a far-reaching project in which Russia aims to produce mega-hit movies by itself and cover Hollywood with its own weapons.

The most recent idea to save cinemas is save Russian opera and ballet and perform them on the big screen.

Still major Hollywood productions are still shown in Russian cinemas, even though the studios have stopped operating in the country.

Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones is being shown in Russia, even though Disney, which owns the rights, has stopped operating in the country.

According to Russian ticket sales statistics, for example, the entertainment giant Disney’s adventure film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny would have been performed in more than a hundred theaters in the country. Teatterikenttä has justified piracy as a solution made in the face of necessity. Helsingin sanomat newspaper asked at the beginning of the year, the Hollywood studios commented on the matter, but the studios were reticent.

Efforts are currently being made to legalize the unauthorized screening of films in Russia.

A law is being considered in the Duma, which would make it legal to show foreign films and series and music without the approval of the rights owners. The proposals would be paid for by the bill’s compensation, which the rights holder could receive upon returning to the Russian market.

In Belarus, a similar law, which also applies to computer software, the country’s autocratic leader Alexander Lukashenko signed in January.

Tuesday Russian publication Kommersant however, reported that many of Russia’s TV channels and streaming services oppose the bill as it stands.

According to industry players, the planned law would endanger distributors’ business and further increase piracy. Operators want to decide on the possible distribution themselves and be responsible for recording compensation.

Also streaming services in Russia have been in a state of turmoil since the February 2022 attack. Russian media have reported on the increase in the use of pirate websites.

At the same time, the number of American series and films in the program has decreased drastically in the beginning of the year. Rbc news website according to calculations At the beginning of the year, Russian streaming services offered up to ten times more Hollywood productions than now. The reason is the departure of the studios from the country and the expiration of the contracts regarding performance rights.

Hollywood to fill the entertainment void left, new things to watch have been acquired, mainly from South Korea and Turkey, but also from India. In particular, the share of Korean production has grown strongly.

The Turkish series Sen Çal Kapımı stars Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin.

The director of streaming service Okko has stated that every tenth subscriber has watched Turkish or Korean programming. The growth is considerable: According to Okko, compared to last year, Korean production is seen 140 percent more than before and Turkish production 180 percent more.

A romantic comedy series has been one of the most watched Turkish series Its Çal Kapımı and popular among Koreans has been, among other things, romantic Yeosingangnim.

The Korean series Yeosingangnim stars Chang Hyae-jin, Park Ho-san and Im Se-mi.

About streaming services for example, Start has emphasized that it mainly offers Russian software, while its competitor Wink has said so to consider more new software acquisitions from Kazakhstan, China and Iran.

It also happens in Russian supply surprising departures. TV series Olga for example, left the streaming service’s software without explanation after starring in the series Jana Trojanova had criticized Russia’s military actions and defended the opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

Jana Trojanova, the main actress of the Russian TV series Olga.

Although big studios don’t release their movies in Russia anymore, western movies are still shown widely in Russia. The issue is smaller production companies and distributors.

Film actors who aspire to the Russian market and who stayed there despite the war are attracted by the large audience potential. Before the invasion of Ukraine, Russia was Europe’s number one country in cinema ticket sales with over 200 million viewers a year.

In the near future theater premieres in Russia include, for example Ben Affleck -thriller Hypnotic and an action movie Hidden Strikein which they act Jackie Chan and John Cena.

Maïwenn and Johnny Depp star in Jeanne du Barry.

In particular, French cinema is still widely shown in Russia, among other things Johnny Depp’s received a lot of publicity due to of Maïwenn directed historical drama Jeanne du Barry is coming to the premiere in Russia in July.

Yuri Borisov is starring in a new Russian thriller called Centaur.

Among other things, a Russian thriller competes with it for viewers Centaur. It plays the main role Yuri Borisovwho last year received a Jussi nomination in Finland for his role in the film Cabin No. 6.