Thursday, April 29, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Movies Heikki Kinnunen made perhaps the most virtuoso turning point in Finnish film history – Actors tell how drunk is credibly played

by admin
April 29, 2021
in World
0

Drunken characters are a familiar sight in Finnish films and TV shows. The actors tell what it is like to present a swipe and what is the most difficult thing about it.

“Butter crying, I will come. ”

About this actor Heikki Kinnusen from a desperate statement, one of the most fun and virtuosic turning points ever seen in a domestic film sets in.

Kinnunen plays in a 1983 film Uuno Turhapuro’s memory returns in fragments a waitress who bets there is plain water in a bottle on a restaurant table. To prove it, he has to drink the whole bottle empty, without getting drunk.

.
#Movies #Heikki #Kinnunen #virtuoso #turning #point #Finnish #film #history #Actors #drunk #credibly #played

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Saudi Arabia is completing 50% of the largest wind power plant in the region

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.