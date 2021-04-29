Movies Heikki Kinnunen made perhaps the most virtuoso turning point in Finnish film history – Actors tell how drunk is credibly played

Drunken characters are a familiar sight in Finnish films and TV shows. The actors tell what it is like to present a swipe and what is the most difficult thing about it.

“Butter crying, I will come. ”

About this actor Heikki Kinnusen from a desperate statement, one of the most fun and virtuosic turning points ever seen in a domestic film sets in.

Kinnunen plays in a 1983 film Uuno Turhapuro’s memory returns in fragments a waitress who bets there is plain water in a bottle on a restaurant table. To prove it, he has to drink the whole bottle empty, without getting drunk.