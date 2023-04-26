Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Movies | Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe became a father

April 26, 2023
in World Europe
Movies | Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe became a father

Actor Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime partner Erin Darke have become parents for the first time.

25.4. 21:46

Harry Potter – the actor’s spokesperson has confirmed the actor by Daniel Radcliffe33, and this spouse Erin Darken38, the birth of a child after the British newspaper Daily Mail had published photographs of them pushing trolleys in New York.

They talk about it, among other things BBC, Mirror and Independent.

The new parents have not disclosed the child’s gender or date of birth.

According to the BBC, Darke’s pregnancy was reported in March.

The actors have been together for ten years. They met Kill Your Darlings on the set of the movie in 2013.

