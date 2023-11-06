Monday, November 6, 2023
Movies | Grand prize for the movie Mummola at the film festival in Lübeck

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 6, 2023
in World Europe
The value of the festival’s main prize is 12,500 euros.

The makers of the movie Mummola on the red carpet of the guest screening in Helsinki on November 1, 2023, in the photo (from left) Sakari Topi, Toomas Talikka, Tom Wentzel, Leena Uotila, Jarkko Pajunen, Elli Paajanen and director Tia Kouvo (right). Picture: Markku Ulander / Newspaper photo

Tia Kouvon written and directed by Grandma– film was awarded over the weekend At the Lübeck Film Festival with the NDR Film Prize. The value of the main prize of the Nordische Filmtage Lübeck festival is 12,500 euros.

Kouvo says in the press release that this is the sixth award the film has received from international film festivals. It has also won the main prize at the Seoul International Women’s Film Festival in South Korea and the Riga International Film Festival.

Kouvo’s previous short films have also received awards at international festivals. Grandma-film is based on a short film of the same name, and the main characters are seen in it Ria Kataja, Elina Knihtilä, Jarkko Pajunen, Leena Uotila mixed Tom Wentzel.

The film will be released in Finnish cinemas on Friday of this week.

