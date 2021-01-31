Movies Gothenburg Film Festival sends a nurse to a lighthouse island: Lisa Enroth, who cared for coronavirus patients, is now allowed to watch a week of films in private screenings

Gothenburg the film festival festival offered a special way to participate this year: one of those willing was chosen to spend a week at the Pater Noster lighthouse on the small island of Hamneskär off the west coast of Sweden and watch as many films as he wants.

You can even watch all the 70 premieres of the film festival, which began on January 29, and one auditorium has been erected on top of the lighthouse tower built in 1868.

According to the press release, there were more than ten thousand people interested around the world, and a nurse was chosen from among them. Lisa Enroth, who works in the emergency department of Skövde Hospital.

“It’s nice to be able to relax and think about the whole hectic year,” Enroth says. He is also set to keep a video diary of his viewing experiences.

The Gothenburg Film Festival runs until 8 February and will be held entirely online this year.