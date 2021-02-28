Movies Golden Globes are awarded over the weekend – The awarding body is again criticized, and the need for change is also acknowledged from within the association

The long-lived and tax-free association of entertainment journalists has gone through several upheavals, and its abundant wealth is common knowledge. According to new reports in U.S. newspapers, the problem has intensified in recent years.

Movies and television series will once again be awarded in the United States at the Golden Globe Gala on the night between Sunday and Monday, Finnish time.

Criticism of the award-winning body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), has once again come to the fore. American newspapers Los Angeles Times (LA Times) as well New York Times report on the activities of the organization at the end of February.

Both journals raise long-known questions about which HS has also already reported in 2015. However, new information includes the association’s further increased income and membership fee expenses.

In addition, a new article for the LA Times also commented anonymously on HFPA members, many of whom hope the association will finally be renewed in the 2020s.

Golden The HFPA, which presents Globe nominations and awards, is made up of 87 foreign entertainment suppliers. The size of the membership and the poorly justified rejection of membership applications have been widely criticized.

The LA Times and the New York Times report that membership has remained largely the same for years.

Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa raised for repulsions lawsuit against the organization in August last year. The judge dismissed the lawsuit in November.

Speaking to the LA Times, current and former members of the HFPA say the practices described in the lawsuit are true. One member also said he was disappointed with the court’s decision.

“We are an outdated organization. I still think that the HFPA need external pressure to become. “

External pressure is unlikely to end. In the case of Flaan, a new lawsuit is already pending, involving a Spanish journalist who has repeatedly rejected his application for membership. Rosa Gamazo.

Association does not publish an open list of its members, but occasionally reports on its website the achievements and articles of various members. Therefore, a new upheaval also caused a separate issue for the LA Times article on membership note that none of the 87 members is black.

According to the newspaper, HFPA journalists have acted as representatives of several different states. Indian Meher Tatna for example, has represented not only his home country but also Singapore and the Netherlands Theo Kingma Australia and Cuba.

Theo Kingma, who led the HFPA.­

The HFPA has commented on the lack of diversity on the Golden Globe Gala website.

“We understand that we need to involve black members, as well as members from other less represented backgrounds, and we intend to develop an action plan to achieve these goals immediately.”

Questions also raises the economy of the tax-free association HFPA, which was reviewed by the LA Times through its budgets.

According to the magazine, in the current fiscal year 2020, the association will receive more than $ 25 million from the television channel NBC for the Golden Globie performance rights.

In 2016, the same amount was less than $ 5 million in HFPA’s budget, meaning the amount has at least quadrupled in four years.

The Golden Globe Gala was prepared in January 2012 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. This year, the gala will be held later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.­

The organization justifies the price increase with the high audience numbers at the gala.

“[Golden] Globe [Awards] is one of NBC ‘s most watched programs each year, if sports programs are excluded. NBC pays us the amount we see to reflect our value in the market, ”an association spokesman commented to the LA Times.

Association also emphasizes that it funds a lot of charitable activities. The New York Times reports that in the fiscal year ended June 2019, the HFPA donated approximately $ 5 million to various entities, including freedom of expression organizations. The same financial documents show that the organization’s cash assets, despite donations, are in the $ 55 million range.

The LA Times also says there has been a significant increase in membership fees: In fiscal year 2016, the association paid its members fees for committee activities and other duties of less than $ 1 million, while in the current fiscal year it exceeded $ 2 million.

Golden Globe scenes photographed in December 2019. The sale of the gala’s television rights has brought significant revenue to the HFPA.­

Trips and other benefits are, of course, also paid for by production companies and others in the entertainment industry. According to the New York Times, the association has sought to reduce corruption, for example, by setting a limit of $ 125 for gifts received by members.

At the same time, however, the magazine claims that travel, for example, continues to affect candidacies. The latest candidate announcements were criticized, for example streaming service Netflixin Emily in Paris series of two nominations.

HFPA members flew, according to the New York Times, in September 2019 to visit Paris for filming the series and were paid to stay overnight in a five-star hotel.

Both reports from U.S. newspapers point out that an association that strictly adheres to its old memberships and production company relationships is at odds with the emerging entertainment industry.

There were a historic number of female directors nominated this year, but criticism suggests that minorities are not yet sufficiently taken into account. This is illustrated, for example, by a campaign that sought to eradicate autism, experts say from the Golden Globe candidate list for a problematic film.

Criticism was also raised by the fact that films by black authors considered potential Oscar nominees Da 5 Bloods, Judas and the Black Messiah and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom were unable to compete for the Golden Globe Grand Prix.

Representativeness, the problems of big business power and questionable spending of money in Hollywood are naturally broader than the HFPA.

However, the New York Times points out that winning a Golden Globe often also predicts an Oscar, and even a nomination can bring tremendous visibility and potential additional revenue to the series, the film and their creators.