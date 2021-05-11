Movies Golden Globe gala accused of racism and sexism in danger of not being shown at all – Tom Cruisekin returns his award

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which awards Golden Globe Awards, is increasingly being criticized. The HFPA consists of foreign suppliers resident in the United States.

Golden Globe awards are in danger of not showing up next year. The reason is growing criticism of the one-sidedness of HFPA membership. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which awards Golden Globe Awards, is made up of foreign journalists living in the United States.

American TV giant NBC announced on Monday night that he was withdrawing from the awards gala show.

“We still believe the HFPA wants to change significantly,” the channel reported. “However, changing this scale will take time and effort, and we strongly believe that HFPA needs time to do it right. Therefore, NBC will not be showing the 2022 Golden Globes. If the organization gets its plan implemented, we hope to be able to present the event in February 2023. ”

NBC has been showing the gala since 1996. It has paid about $ 60 million annually for performance rights.

It is uncertain whether any other channel is willing to grab the gala now.

In February Los Angeles Times reports tax-free association have accumulated more and more wealth in recent years. An article in the same magazine about HFPA membership revealed that none of the 87 members are black.

In April, the HFPA dismissed his former chairman Philip Berkin. The reason was an email from Berk to the association’s membership and staff criticizing one of the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement and describing the movement as a “racist hatred group” and a “hatred movement”.

Last Thursday The HFPA held a vote on the action, which promises to improve the situation. However, the plans are considered insufficient.

Netflix, Warner and Amazon have announced they will boycott the gala until the organization has undergone a “real change”.

Several Actors have also expressed dissatisfaction with the HFPA. For example, an actor Tom Cruise returned the three Golden Globe awards he received According to Variety. Cruise won awards for their roles in movies Born on July 4th (1989), Jerry Maguire – life is a game (1996) and Magnolia (1999).

Actor Scarlett Johansson in turn, called on the film industry “Take a step back” from the HFPA because of its racism and sexism.

“This is a significant moment for Hollywood,” said the president of the Time’s Up movement Tina Tchen in the bulletin. “Today, we can say that by rising up against a mighty, deeply flawed reward system, we can begin to imagine a new, fairer industry.”