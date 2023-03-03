Movies | Glenn Close plays the lead role in Finland in a film based on Tove Jansson’s Summer Book

The production of the international film will start this summer in Finland. The film’s director admits to being a fan of Close and praises Finland as a filming location.

American actor Glenn Close will be seen together in the lead role Tove Jansson’s To the summer book in a new film based on

The Finnish Aurora Studios and the American entertainment website tell about it Deadline.

by Charlie McDowell directed and produced by Close, 75, plays the grandmother of the Sophia girl. Sophia’s father is played by a Norwegian actor Anders Danielsen Lie. The actress for the main character Sophia will be announced later.

The production of the international film will start this summer in Finland.

“I am very pleased to be able to bring one of my favorite novels, Tove Jansson’s, to the big screen The summer bookand shoot in Finland, the beautiful country where this story takes place,” says McDowell, according to Deadline.

Summer book (Swed. Sommarboken, 1972) is about Sophia, who spends the summer with her grandmother and father on an island in the Gulf of Finland. The book focuses on the relationship between the quick-tempered Sophia and the grandmother who has seen life, which involves a lot of imagination and mutual tantrums.

Jansson’s niece is considered to be the prototype of Sophia in the book Sophia Jansson. Jansson says in the Deadline article that Summer book is his own favorite.

“The summer book is beloved by many readers around the world and has a special place in my heart. Every word of it evokes vivid childhood memories of my beloved grandmother,” says Jansson in Aurora Studios’ press release.

The book’s grandmother, who Close plays, is also a description of Tove Jansson’s own mother, Signe from Hammarsten-Jansson.

The summer book 50 years have just passed since the first publication. It has been translated into 35 languages. The original work in Swedish has been translated into Finnish Kristiina Kivivuori.

Eight Close, who received an Oscar nomination, is known for films, among other things A dangerous relationship (1987), Lies and seducers (1988) and Hamlet (1990). She has also performed the role of Cruella de Vil in Disney 101 Dalmatians in the staged version of the movie (1996).

Netflix WindfallMcDowell, who is also known as the director of the film (2022), says that he has long dreamed of working with Close.

Summer book-film is also co-produced by a Finnish producer Aleksi Bardy From the Helsinki film.

“Summer book is the crown jewel of Finno-Swedish and also Finnish literature, which deserves to be done beautifully and correctly,” says Bardy in the press release.

