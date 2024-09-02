Movies | George Clooney and Brad Pitt caused fan chaos at the Venice Film Festival

Movies|Outside the United States, the new film by the sixty-year-old superstars can only be admired on a streaming service.

Presently the ongoing Venice Film Festival saw a rush of fans on Sunday night, when movie stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt arrived at the screening of their new film.

of Variety according to the report, the start of the show had to be delayed by half an hour as eager fans tried to enter the theater to catch even a glimpse of Clooney and Pitt.

The chaos caused by the fan rush continued even after the movie started, when fans without tickets were removed from the hall. After the film ended, Clooney and Pitt came out to greet the fans, who cheered for the stars from their stands for four minutes, until the hall was cleared.

Clooney and Pitt, two of the most famous stars in the movie world, were in Venice promoting a new action comedy Wolfsin which they star. The film opens in theaters in the US on September 20th and will have its global premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service on September 27th.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt starred in three Oceans-in crime comedy in the first decade of the 21st century. They were both also seen in the 2008 comedy Burn After Reading. Since then, Clooney and Pitt have not starred in the same film until now at Wolfs.

Variety praises Wolfs-movie in fresh in his assessment. According to the assessment, 63-year-old Clooney and 60-year-old Pitt “look with their handsome looks and self-confident personalities” as if they made the film “just to remind us how everything is done”.

The same the topic is also addressed by Clooney himself GQ magazine in a recent interview. He considers Pitt and himself to be the last in the system where major movie studios planned the careers of actors and made three or four movies with them in a row.

“Now that’s not necessarily how it works anymore, and it’s harder to try to sell something to people by riding on the stars,” says Clooney.