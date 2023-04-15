Movies | French star Léa Seydoux says she didn’t understand what the director of the Bond movie wanted from her

Seydoux plays a new role in the French drama Beautiful Morning, which premiered on Friday.

Léa Seydoux has been seen in high-profile international productions, but also in French dramas. According to the actor, the role in the film Beautiful morning was brand new.

“It feels like for the first time I’m playing a real”, completely ordinary woman.

Seydoux is all about glamour, and not just because she played Madeleine Swann in the last two Bond adventures. He has worked as a model and as a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. On the other hand, he has been nominated five times for Cesarei, or the French Jussey.

Mia Hansen-Løven In a beautiful morning Seydoux plays the widowed Sandra, who is a single parent and a translator by profession. Sandra takes care of her father, who suffers from a nervous disease, and time is running out. He also falls in love, almost reluctantly.

Life goes on, things happen.

Read more: Léa Seydoux would deserve all the acting awards in the world – the wonderful Beautiful Morning is about love and sadness

“Sandra’s character is a combination of Mia’s experiences and my own,” says Seydoux.

So was it more demanding to play this completely ordinary person than the elevated and glossy characters of entertainment films?

“Acting is always demanding. But paradoxically, playing Sandra felt both liberating and very embarrassing,” says Seydoux.

“I had to give more of myself to the role”, my own vulnerability.

Beautiful morning is somewhat of an autobiographical story of the director-writer. Hansen-Løve started a new relationship at the same time as her father’s illness was in its final stages. The contradiction is at the heart of the film.

“Sandra experiences Eros and thanatos, encounters love and death. The balance between them is a beautiful thing,” says the actor.

The whole process was unusual, according to Seydoux. The script just unfolded, there was no need to think about it.

“The basis, of course, was what Mia had told about her time with her father,” says Seydoux.

“I immediately saw the film in my mind. I always don’t get a handle on the script at all. This time there was no need to suspect anything.”

Above all, it’s about the everyday. Big things, death and passion, happen in the midst of small things.

“There is beauty in everyday life. As an actor, I especially liked this directness,” says Seydoux.

“The film is aesthetically and emotionally unpolished. It’s something special in the world of Instagram and filters, where an actor has to think about it too often,” it seems.

Seydoux is one of the most internationally successful French actors of his generation. He has been directed Quentin Tarantino In dishonorable bastards and Wes Anderson in his films The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch. He had the role of an assassin In Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocolwhich also featured Samuli Edelmann.

However, Seydoux is known worldwide for her role as Madeleine Swann in the Bond films Spectre and No Time to Diewhich Seydoux takes, for example, from a film that did not meet the director’s goals. Cary Joji Fukunaga directing In No Time to Die has an emotional and violent ending.

“I really struggled trying to understand what the director wanted from me in the final scenes,” says Seydoux.

“This is quite clear, the director said. I said I just don’t understand. Sometimes it happens.”

How are Bond films actually acted, do they have a special flair?

“I don’t know, I’d like to know,” Seydoux says with a laugh.

Next See Seydoux Dunein the sequel to the movie, which is scheduled to premiere in October 2023.