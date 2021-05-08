As happened last year, again many families will spend Mother’s Day at home due to the restrictions given by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A good option to have fun with mom is, for example, watching movies. On some platforms like Netflix you can find suspense, horror, intrigue, action or romantic stories. We share some titles that you can search for:

More than mothers

Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman), three old friends, feel forgotten and abandoned by their grown children on Mother’s Day. So they decide to go to New York to see them and, on their journey, they set out to redefine their relationships with them.

Mommy

Five years ago, sisters Victoria and Lilly disappeared from the compound where they lived without a trace. Their uncle and his girlfriend Annabel have searched for them incessantly ever since, until they finally find them in a half-ruined cabin in the woods. Annabel tries to offer a normal life to her nieces, but little by little she becomes convinced that there is a malevolent presence in the house.

18 gifts

A pregnant mother suffering from terminal cancer leaves 18 sentimental gifts for her adopted daughter to receive each birthday until she comes of age.

I am mother

A sci-fi thriller about a teenage girl who is the first of a new generation of people raised by Mother, a robot designed to repopulate Earth after human extinction. But their unique relationship is threatened by the arrival of a stranger who casts doubt on everything that Hija knows about the outside world and her mother’s intentions.

Dumplin

It is the story of a girl with no hair on the tongue and a few extra kilos named Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald), whom her friends call Will and her mother (Jennifer Aniston), a former beauty queen, calls her Dumplin. Everything changes when she decides to enter the beauty pageant her mother runs, this encourages other contestants to follow in her footsteps and redefines the traditions of the town in the process.