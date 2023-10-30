Movies | For a while, Sydney Sweeney was mostly known for the sex scenes in the teen series, but now the 26-year-old actress is everywhere

Sydney Sweeney’s frantic work pace is fueled by ambition and the need to prove herself to her parents.

American actress Sydney Sweeney has conquered TV screens, big screens and advertising campaigns of fashion houses in a few years. He has also produced two films already. He is 26 years old.

Who exactly is he and how has he been able to do this?

Sweeney started acting as a child, and for the first ten years he acted in small supporting roles. Then something happened. Perhaps an impressive performance The Handmaid’s Tale – or Sharp Objects in the series?

At last, a teenage drama took a turn Euphoria, one of HBO’s most-watched series of all time. Sweeney plays Cassie Howard, one of the main characters in the series.

Euphoria the first season started in the summer of 2019, and since then Sweeney has appeared in more than ten TV and film productions. By the 2022 Emmys, Sweeney’s rise to the league of quality series was sealed: she had two nominations, one From Euphoria and another The White Lotus from the series, also one of HBO’s huge hits.

Sweeney's character in Euphoria is Cassie, an insecure teenage girl whose nude pictures spread on the internet.

One Sweeney’s first big film roles are in a drama based on true events Reality, which premiered in Finland on Friday. The film is about a woman named Reality Winnerwho was sentenced in the United States in 2018 to five years in prison about leaking state secret information to the media.

Reality and Sweeney’s interpretation already received incense at the Berlin Film Festival in February. A serious role is a leap in a more mature direction Euphoria and by The White Lotus teenage angst.

Variety– magazine, Sweeney has said that he loves everything related to movies, not just acting. Coming out in the US in December Anyone But You is a romantic comedy in which Sweeney is both the lead star and producer. The same is true of a horror film currently in post-production Immaculate.

Sweeney’s future projects include, among others Marvel-based on comics Madame Webbin which she plays Spider-Woman, and a sci-fi adventure Barbarella. Barbarella is a new version Jane Fonda from the movie from 1968. Film magazine Deadline Sweeney both acts and produces in it as well.

In The White Lotus series, Sweeney plays Olivia vacationing with her family in Hawaii. Pictured on the right is co-star Brittany O'Grady.

For a moment The media attention Sweeney received focused on her Euphoria-series, but in a short time he has forged so many different projects that being labeled as a mere sex symbol is a fear left far behind.

There’s also one skill Sweeney hasn’t gotten around to flexing yet: she’s also a classically trained singer. In an interview with Variety, he boldly says that if The Phantom of the Opera -the musical will be made into a new movie someday, he is ready for work.

In addition to Hollywood, Sweeney has also become a favorite of fashion and beauty brands: He has worked as an advertising model for, for example, Giorgio Armani, Miu Miu, Tory Burch, and Jacquemus.

And because you can always do a little more, Sweeney has performed as well With the Rolling Stones music video and in an ad for car manufacturer Ford. The Ford collaboration started from the fact that somewhere in the middle of a miracle, Sweeney has managed to set up a Tiktok account called Syd’s Garage, with videos of him trashing his old Bronco SUV.

According to Sweeney, he had no Hollywood contacts at the beginning of his career. Financial support from parents helped. At the beginning of his career, his parents divorced and ran into financial difficulties.

“My parents sacrificed and lost a lot for my dream. I felt an obligation to show them that it was all worth it,” he tells Variety.

Sweeney’s most recent starring role is in the movie Reality, which tells the story of the leaker Reality Winner.

Success has also brought the traditional: non-stop work. Sweeney admits to being a workaholic.

“I thrive in chaos. I enjoy working on five projects and reading ten different scripts and three books at the same time.”

Sweeney has spoken For The Hollywood Reporter openly about working hard also in fear that his popularity is fleeting.

Anyone But You -supervisor Will Gluck praises Sweeney’s work ethic to Variety. According to him, Sweeney never once left the set to rest in his dressing room.

“He is very smart, quick to learn and not afraid to ask questions. His other superpower is that he doesn’t sleep. Two hours a night,” says Gluck.

In addition to talent, Sweeney seems to have the frenzy and ambition of youth, with the power of which he plows through the Hollywood machinery.