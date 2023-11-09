Movies | Finns talk all the time, but past each other, says the film director

When Tia Kouvon first feature film Grandma was filmed, he had to watch yet another job from the sidelines.

The film was filmed in Kouvo’s own grandmother’s house near Lahti, and the retro-style log house was demolished immediately after filming. In fact, the demolition work had to be postponed a bit because of filming, but then the moment came when all the memories were pulled to the ground.

“It was wild and strange,” says Kouvo.

However, my grandmother was not selected as a filming location because of the need to record, but for cinematic reasons. Grandma-film does not so much tell about its director’s Christmas memories, but the house condenses Kouvo’s general observations about family and couple relationships, close ones of course and also about grandparents, but the characters are fictitious.

The floor plan of the house was suitably open for filming, and it gave the opportunity for extensive photos, the kind Kouvo was aiming for. The familiar space already influenced the scripting phase.

“It was great that I could write the film in a certain place. In this way, an organic relationship was created between the image and the text.”

In the movie two siblings, one husband and children gather to spend Christmas at grandma’s. A familiar and often painful situation strikes right at the beginning of the film, when grandma’s fridge starts to fill up with Christmas food, and grandma tunes in to talk about Lahti’s renovated Citymarket.

For Kouvo, the family is the basic unit and miniature of society.

“So much time is spent inside the walls of the home.”

In his opinion, the Finnishness of the film is speechlessness, which is not silence. The members of the family talk all the time, but past and cross each other.

“Finnish is the uncomfortable and anxious feeling when there are things or feelings that cannot be talked about. Locks remain between people, which affect their communication in different ways.”

However, Kouvo thinks that, regardless of the viewer’s nationality, people react to the film based on their own experiences. This has apparently already happened, because until now Grandma has already won the main prize at the Lübeck Film Festival, in Riga and previously in Seoul.

Tia Kouvo’s film Mummola has already received international attention.

Movie started in Sweden, where Kouvo went after first studying social psychology in Helsinki. Directing films floated in his mind as a dream, and he ended up studying the field in Gothenburg. There he also got to know a Hengheimian, Jesse Jaloseenwho has filmed Grandma’s.

From grandma first a short film was made as a final project in Gothenburg.

The producers of the film company Aamu Jussi Rantamäki and Emilia Haukka they dismissed Kouvo’s student work. They started a collaboration that resulted in Grandma’s long version.

In the movie Leena Uotila plays grandmother Ella, who supports celebrating Christmas, even though grandfather Lasse (Tom Wentzel) has pulled his head full already during the day. “Now drink some water, you’ll die,” Ella says to her husband, and he mutters: “I’d die.”

Although the family’s Christmas revolves around grandfather’s hop farm, Kouvo emphasizes that Grandma is more a film about family relationships and patterns of behavior than alcoholism.

It was important for Kouvo to deal with alcoholism as part of the family.

“Finnish films do show a lot of alcoholism, but they don’t really deal with it,” he says.

Kouvo himself interprets that Ella cares about her husband despite everything, even though at the level of speech she is only capable of “killing”.

Kouvo tried to break the taboos of relationships also with his daughter Susanna (Ria Kataja) and her husband (Jarkko Pajunen) in between. He describes Susanna as a typical woman raised by a distant father.

“She has chosen a good husband and a good father for the children, but something is still bothering her,” says Kouvo. “We all have different reasons for living in a relationship.”

Grandma’s the original genre could be described as a black comedy, at least not a weak drama comedy. The film turned out to be “fun but also terrible”, the director himself describes.

“I wanted to photograph the everyday life of ordinary people. There is something precious and beautiful in it, even though all the ugly things are visible there. I take them seriously because I feel like they don’t do it themselves.”

Grandfather Lasse (Tom Wentzel) and grandmother Ella (Leena Uotila) in the movie Mummola.

Grandma leaves situations open and avoids explaining. Kouvo says that the goal is to give the viewer space to observe people, make their own interpretations and put themselves in situations as well.

Kouvo’s style and way of doing things are essentially related to the role of the image. In Gothenburg, he remembered a sentence from a teacher that pictures are banal.

“It means to me that I don’t try to tell more with the pictures than what is shown in them, and the pictures are included only for their own sake. I don’t even know if I interpreted the teacher’s words as he meant them, but after that I started to treat each picture as if it were its own work. The images rather talk to each other, comment on each other, or sometimes also challenge each other, rather than carry the plot.”

Kouvo’s aim is to create peace in the scenes.

“That we dare to just be,” he says.

“And when you succeed in that, it frees the viewer to visualize what they see. Haste in the narration can make the situation stuck, so that there are no openings through which the viewer can enter,” Kouvo explains his thinking.

“Even though the situation is under control, I try to create an atmosphere in the pictures that looks like it isn’t.”

Tia Kouvon’s Mummola grew from the final work into a feature film.

Kouvo has given everything to the debut film. He calls Grandma a passion project that has lasted for years – and the passion has not abated at all.

Now there are two new projects in the pipeline, which Kouvo can’t say much about yet.

“I’ve collected scene ideas, and I’m already working on the script for both.”

That’s how much he reveals that the object of interest is people’s effort to live a life according to their own values. If Grandma’s is believing, that won’t be easy for human polos either.