Disappointment Blvd. is directed by Ari Aster. He is one of the most respected directors of horror films today.

Finn IPR.VC is one of the funders Joaquin Phoenix starring Disappointment Blvd. in the movie, says the movie site Deadline.

In 2019, the investment company IPR.VC, which focuses on media content, had raised investments of more than EUR 60 million from, among others, Finnish pension companies and foundations.

In the past, IPR.VC has invested in, among other things Tom of Finland and Guardian Angel movies and Sorjonenseries, the gaming company Lightneer and the Tubecon event.

Read more: Upstairs of the forum is a company that invests Finnish pension money in low-budget horror films.

Disappointment Blvd. is Joaquin Phoenix’s first film released in 2019 Jokerin after. For that, Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Male Lead.

In addition to Phoenix, the film sees at least Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan and Kylie Rogers.

Award-winning actor Patti LuPone is known not only for movies and series, but also for Broadway musicals.

The film is directed by the esteemed Midsommar- and From hereditary horror movies a well-known American director Ari Aster. Also Disappointment Blvd.has been called a horror drama.

According to Deadline, the film’s plot has been described as an intimate portrayal of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time. Otherwise, the details of the film have been kept hidden from the public.

Film editor Kalle Kinnunen says in Suomen Kuvalehti, funding is not a “little thing”, as the IPR.VC fund and its Timo Argillander and Eliisa Alvarez is prominently mentioned in the Deadline story.

Timo Argillander is the co-founder of the IPR.VC fund.

Film production company A24 is currently one of the most well-known producers of indie films in the United States. In the past, it has been answered by, among others, an Oscar winner Moonlight production.

Disappointment Blvd. will be filmed in the summer in Montreal, Canada.