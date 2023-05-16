Movies | Finnish substitute actors were secretly recruited for one of the world’s most popular film series

Such few people get in touch. From Tampere Arttu Stenberg was asked to participate in a Hollywood film based on social media videos.

The tricks he had published on social media for years had been followed by a team that was looking for spectacular things Fast and Furious – to the next part of the film series.

Stenberg can’t say what certain tricks are exactly. Fast & Furious X several of them were filmed for the film. Secrecy is part of the employment contract.

Stenberg also acted as a stand-in for one of the film’s stars.

“Although I won’t go into detail about what those certain tricks were, you can recognize them if you’ve followed my driving,” Stenberg says on the phone.

Arttu Stenberg has received more than four million viewers on YouTube with his Supermoto stunt videos.

Request joined at the beginning of last year. Stenberg and Anniina Pohjonen were continuously filming in Italy and Portugal from April to August.

“Between the contact and the beginning of filming, it was a difficult time to train more when it was winter,” says Pohjonen.

Pohjonen, on the other hand, can be seen doing stunts on the big screen, for example in the scene where the bus explodes in two. The scene also ended up in the movie’s trailer.

“ “Some of the stunt experts had already been involved in Terminator 1.”

Fast and Furious is one of the world’s most popular film series. The new parts have been among the ten most watched of the year in terms of worldwide box office revenue. In Finland, the popularity is relatively not that great. The seventh film also crossed the 200,000 viewer mark here.

The budget speaks for itself. The latest, the tenth film, which will also be released on the big screen in Finland on Wednesday, is one of the most expensive productions of all time, with a price tag of more than 300 million euros, close to Avatar 2.

Starring the number one name in the series Vin Diesel’s alongside Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Jason Statham.

“I’ve always been a Fast fan. I’ve always been crazy about cars,” says Pohjonen.

“And similar films haven’t really been made. I never thought I would be able to do such crazy stunts and get to know these actors.”

The stunt riders also met the actors on the set. It’s one of those things that they don’t talk about in more detail. Pohjonen did not act as a substitute for any particular actor.

“However, there were driving in traffic, explosions, running away and other things”, which had its own risks.

The filming of Fast spawned more work: Arttu Stenberg was also wanted to join the same stunt team’s newer production, which was filmed “In the direction of India”.

North is known for example from MTV3’s car and technology show From Teknav. He went public Counter-Strike-by streaming the game.

A special experience for Stenberg and Pohjose was getting to know the American stunt experts.

“Everyone was super good guys, the whole group,” says Pohjonen.

“They were friends with each other, some were already involved Terminator number one.”

The friendship has lasted even outside the filming location.

“It was a cool thing for them too, when young guys from somewhere in Finland come into their inner circle. Fortunately, we happened to be like-minded.”

Finns have received invitations to the United States.

“We’re still going, and we’ve invited them to Finland in return.”

Stenberg and Pohjonen saw Fast– during the filming of the raw versions of the scenes, but they did not know on Monday how much they will be present in the finished film. The matter comes to light at an invited guest screening of the film in Helsinki.

When by Rob Cohen guided by The Fast and the Furious came to cinemas in 2001, hardly anyone would have expected the future of the franchise, where the words Fast and Furious are separated into witty names for sequels together and separately.

Kaahailujänäri became a huge hit. Vin Diesel temporarily left his role. Other main parts Paul WalkerMichelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster returned of John Singleton to direct the sequel 2 Fast 2 Furious two years later.

Walker played his police character in a total of seven films in the series. He died at the age of 40 in a recreational car accident in November 2013. By that time, he had risen to A-series stardom with this film series. Diesel, on the other hand, had been a muscle star even before the Fast movies.

In Furious 7 Walker’s character continued to appear, partly in episodes filmed before the fatal accident and partly played by his brother. The film became the third most watched in the world in 2015, only ahead Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and Jurassic World.

Now it’s the turn of the tenth film, and the end of the saga has already been announced. The next film, to be released in two years Fast & Furious X Part 2 end the story. However, a continuation has already been glimpsed for that too, Fast & Furious X part 3.

The Fast & Furious X movie will premiere in Finland on Wednesday, May 17.

The story was updated on May 16 at 5:47 p.m.: The headline previously said that Finnish stand-in actors were secretly recruited for the world’s most popular film series. The title was changed to say that it is one of the world’s most popular film series.