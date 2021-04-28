Movies Finnish cinemas will open soon – but when?

For a long time, there are almost twice as many delayed premieres as usual.

Interest rate restrictions When relaxed, cinemas will be reopened throughout Finland. In big cities, theaters have been closed since November. Exceptions are smaller cinemas, which, with the restrictions on public events, have only six or ten spectators and private screenings.

New films will premiere immediately, as long as the Helsinki screens are in use. Finnkino, the market leader, has previously drawn the limit of profitability to whether 20 spectators can be admitted to the hall.

“Right now, decisions by regional government agencies are awaited,” says the CEO of Filmikamari Tero Koistinen.

“Cinemas all over Finland are ready to open” when the information comes.

The Central Ostrobothnia Regional State Administrative Agency has already issued its decision. There, cinemas will be admitted on 3.5. starting already 50 people. If the infection situation does not worsen, theaters in Uusimaa are expected to open in mid-May with a capacity of at least 20 people.

“We are all equally wise to guess what will happen,” Koistinen says.

There is no shortage of software. Domestic films shot before the Korona era have been completed to await their premiere, and since the summer, productions have continued with security arrangements at an almost normal pace.

Oscar winner for best film, Chloé Zhaon Nomadland and chosen as the best foreign film Thomas Vinterbergin One more come even on big fabrics oitis when permission is. Both have already been performed in smaller locations and, for example, in Helsinki’s Kino Engel, which has endured a six-spectator screen.

Elina Patrakka is seen in the role of Sihja.­

Domestic movies are promised at a fast pace. At least the documents Karalahti, Punk War and Brought by the sea would be coming to the big screens right in May.

Expectations of movies from the general public are charging Renny Harlin to guide Class meeting for 3, which will premiere at the end of July.

From the beginning of autumn, the Finns will compete with each other in an exceptional way. From mid-August, the tube will begin, with a new domestic film promised every Friday, as many as two for most. Among them are, for example, the historical comedy of big money Potato, a fairy fantasy for the whole family Sihja as well as television series Sorjonen and Pulse movie versions. The situation is illustrated by the fact that Sihjan from the instructor Marja Pyykö has time to finish another film, comedy The wedding of the century.

At the end of Suma is a sure hit that fills the halls. New 007 movie No Time to Die, which was due to premiere as early as spring 2020, is dated worldwide at the turn of September-October. Bond is the most popular film brand in Finland, with which no one wants to compete directly.

No Time to Die is Daniel Craig’s last Bond film. Palomaa is played by Ana de Armas.­

Stateside vaccinations are well under way and the situation in cinemas is expected to return to normal in the autumn. In the early summer, a few Hollywood entertainment films, such as a musical, will be released in Finland In the Heights and the sequel to the popular horror movie Quiet place part 2.

At the turn of June-July, the largest American productions of the summer, the Marvel adventure, are expected Black Widow and car show Fast & Furious 9.

Some long-awaited films have already been postponed to fall and next winter as a precaution. Continuation of the 35-year-old pilot fighter Top Gun: Maverickin was supposed to be a summer 2020 audience event, but it won’t be on the big screens until November 2021.

What is certain is that there will be almost twice the number of premieres on the crowd for a long time than usual.

“The challenge for single-room theaters in large cities and provinces will be to optimize the software when there is a lot to offer,” describes Tero Koistinen.

“Movies that don’t get viewers right away are dropping out of the program even faster than usual.”

Potato brand ambassadors Kari Hietalahti, Joonas Nordman, Mikko Penttilä and Alex Anton marched on the village during the upswing.­

Several premieres coming, but Markus Selin is not happy

From Solar Films there are several premieres coming up, including a new one in July Classmeeting and in the fall Kjell Westö filming Sulfur yellow sky as well as the Kummeli movie Kontio & Parmas. Producer Markus Selin still not satisfied.

“Of course, we are interested in what capacity and when the theaters will open,” Selin says.

“But we are also interested in how the industry will be compensated for lost months. No research result or other justification has been given as to why cinemas have been ordered to remain closed for so long. ”

Selin refers to the information that no traced chain of infection has occurred in Finnish cinemas.

“However, there have been 1.6 million film screenings in Finland since last spring, ie at the time of the corona. Safety has been taken care of.

Due to stricter restrictions, less than 100,000 film visits were recorded in Finland in 2021. In January – April 2020, more than 2.5 million film tickets were sold in Finland.

“There are at least fifteen domestic films in the queue that will premiere on top of each other. The halls are not enough, so they will get fewer spectators than under normal conditions. Big Yankee movies are coming in the fall. The battle for the spectators is fierce, ”says Selin.

“Going to the movies is Finland’s most popular cultural hobby. It’s being run down. ”