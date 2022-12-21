Movies | Finland’s candidate was eliminated from the continuation of the Oscar competition

This year, Tytöt tyots tyots, about teenage girls, was offered for the Oscar race from Finland. Films from Sweden and Denmark, among others, were allowed to continue.

Finnish film is dropped continuation in the Oscar race.

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the selection of 15 films for the international Oscar series, from which Academy members will vote on the five final nominees.

The films that were able to continue past Finland were, among others, films All Quiet on the Western Frontof Sweden Cairo Conspiracy and Denmark Holy Spider. From the 15 films that made it to the next stage, five final Oscar nominees will be chosen in January.

This year, a story about teenage girls was offered for the competition from Finland Girls girls girlswhich is internationally known as Girl Picture. Earlier this year, it won an award at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in the US. The script of the film Daniela Hakulinen and Ilona Ahtincontrol Alli Haapasalo.

Among those who have made it to the next round, you can consider at least the one representing Germany as favorites in the series All Quiet on the Western Front -film and the Danish candidate Holy Spider.

At the Oscars the international series qualifies a film that is at least 40 minutes in length, produced outside the United States and spoken primarily in languages ​​other than English.

The competition series has become more popular every year, and this year a total of 92 countries submitted their own films to the series.

Last in the international series Oscar was won by a Japanese author Haruki Murakami based on short stories and By Ryusuke Hamaguchi guided by Drive my Car. Finnish production at the time Cabin No. 6 was included in the short list of 15 films, but not among the five final nominees.

The actual Oscar nominations will be announced at the end of January and the Oscar gala itself will be televised on March 12.