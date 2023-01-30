Movies | Finland’s biggest documentary film festival starts tomorrow: HS gathered the tips for Docpoint

This year, the versatile program of the Docpoint festival emphasizes music, the relationship between man and the environment, and life in Russia and Ukraine.

Finland’s biggest Documentary-focused film festival Docpoint returns to the big screen. The festival starts on Tuesday, January 31 and continues until Sunday, February 5.

More than 80 documentaries from Finland and other parts of the world will be shown at the festival. In addition, Docpoint organizes various side programs, discussion events and cinema concert performances. A large group of creative guests will also arrive at the festival.

HS selected a few interesting excerpts from the Docpoint program:

All That Breathes

Praiseworthy critics and awards won All That Breathes tells about brothers who have dedicated their lives to protecting peregrine falcons. Indian Shaunak Sen directed film is nominated for the best documentary Oscar.

The brothers who run a bird hospital in Delhi are trying to save an animal that is critically important to the ecosystem. The dependency relationships between species are highlighted in a serenely shot and melancholic film.

Wed 1.2. at 4:30 p.m., Savoy Theatre. Fri 3.2. at 20:00, Kino Regina. Sat 4.2. at 5:15 p.m.

De Humani Corporis Fabrica is the latest work of the Harvard Sensory Ethnography Lab project.

De Humani Corporis Fabrica

From the fishing industry narrative It spreads (2012) is undoubtedly one of the most respected and influential documentaries of this millennium. Film directors by Lucien Castaing-Taylor and Véréna Paravelin novelty De Humani Corporis Fabrica once again uses immersive and surreal stylistic means when describing the world of hospitals.

The documentary was filmed in various French and Swiss hospitals, where the abstract atmosphere of fear and hope mixes with the concrete and corporeal. The camera cuts through human flesh and opens up a unique view where we normally can’t see.

Fri 3.2. at 20:45, Savoy Theatre. Sat 4.2. at 18:15, Bio Rex.

Monica Flaherty recorded the soundscape of the Samoan islands in her father’s film in the 1970s.

Monica in the South Seas

Masters of Finnish experimental cinema Sami van Ingen and Mika Taanila explore in the film Monica in the South Seas ethics and historical layers of documentary film.

The so-called standard of documentary film By Robert J. Flaherty daughter Monica returns to the paradise of his childhood, the islands of Samoa, to create a soundscape for his father’s film Moana (1926). Van Ingen, a descendant of the Flahertys, restored by Bruce Posner with the movie version Moana with Sound (2014).

Now, Taanila and van Ingen have created a description of Monica’s ambitious project from abundant archival material, along which she has to face her childhood memories and the cultural power relations related to documentary.

Fri 3.2. at 16:00, Kino Regina. Fri 3.2. at 19:00, Bio Rex (instructors present). Sat 4.2. at 17:30, Kinopalatsi.

Rising Sun Blues

A film director and a sex worker exchange parts. Renata Ferraz teaches a former sex worker Maria Roxoa to make a film and Maria, on the other hand, teaches Renata the secrets of sex work.

Ferraz has said that he wanted to make a documentary that does not look at its subject as an object. The women’s groping cooperation turns into an intimate friendship with the project.

Fri 3.2. at 19:00, Maxim (director present). Sat 4.2. 1:30 p.m., Kinopalatsi.

Former actor David keeps his positive attitude towards life until the end.

Much Ado About Dying

Simon Chambers is in India making a movie when he gets a call from his uncle David with a dark message. He is dying. Chambers hastily flies to London and finds his uncle fully recovered pulling endless ones Shakespeare-monologues in his messy home.

The drama-loving uncle is a former actor who loves life and performing. Chambers follows the last steps of his personable relative in a tragic and warm light. The film also deals with the loneliness of the elderly and the deterioration of the British health system.

Thu 2.2. at 20:45, Cinema Orion. Sat 4.2. at 4 p.m., Maxim.

When Spring Came To Bucha captures the war-torn city and its inhabitants.

When Spring Came To Bucha

Black plastic bags are transported along the streets of an everyday neighborhood. Spring is blooming in Bucha, Ukraine, but corpses are found in bombed ruins and mass graves. People caught in the middle of war are trying to continue their lives. There are weddings and homework and the destruction left behind by Russian soldiers.

When Spring Came to Bucha captures a war-torn city and its inhabitants trying to recover from the tragedy. Mila Teshaievan and By Marcus Lenz the documentary also tells about hope and the power of communities.

Fri 3.2. at 18:30, Kinopalatsi. Sat 4.2. at 17:30, Kino Regina.

Drag artist Violet Chachki is one of the main characters of the Fashion Babylon documentary.

Fashion Babylon

Endless promising the fireworks of creation Fashion Babylon takes the viewer to the Paris and Milan fashion shows. The audience will be accompanied by a drag artist Violet Chachkinknown as the firecracker of the fashion world Michelle Elien and an artist Casey Spoonerthrough which the hyperbolic fantasy world of the industry opens up, as well as its flip side, the consuming brutality.

High fashion is described as a cruel court system where everyone has to fight for their place. Only change is permanent in fashion. “One day you’re in and the next you’re out.”

Film director Gianluca Matarrese is present at both shows.

Wed 1.2. at 6 p.m. Pop Up Kino, Tiivistämö, Sat 4.2. at 17:30, Kinopalatsi.