Movies Finland is now training filmmakers at a fast pace – “We are in trouble if Bond or Mission Impossible is filmed in Finland”

The corona pandemic and the success of streaming services created a surprising peak in demand for Finnish film professionals.

Otherwise As you might think, the Finnish film and television industry suffers from a shortage of experts.

There are many reasons for this, and somewhat surprisingly, the corona pandemic has contributed to the growth in demand from professionals.

“Film and television drama production has not experienced a similar upheaval in 30 years. Until now, there has always been talk that no more unemployed people should be trained in the field, but now the situation is completely new, ”says the teacher of Omnia, the Espoo region’s consortium of educational municipalities. Harri Pulliainen. He has worked in various roles in the industry since the 1980s.

Pulliainen is responsible for the labor force training jointly planned by Omnia and the TE Office, for which students are currently being sought.

The training has been funded by the Center for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment, ie the ELY Center. Pulliainen hopes that these fresh professionals will be grabbed to work in international productions immediately after three months of training.

Movies and television series are usually made during the summer, and even now it is exciting whether a major international drama production will be filmed in Finland next summer.

Two weeks ago In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat Audiovisual Producers Finlandin (Apfi) Anni Wessman said that negotiations are currently underway to shoot two American films and a British production in Finland. He couldn’t tell more about the movies at the time.

“The risk is that if we can’t promise them factors, they won’t come here,” Pulliainen says.

The work is believed to be especially for people who do the work they do, such as grip assistants, that is, hang technicians, lighters, organizers, and shooting assistants. In addition to technical people, we need people who can run Excel and make budgets.

For comparison, a few figures: one international production can employ 150 people, and its budget can be more than what the Film Foundation distributes production support per year to all Finnish productions in total.

When two directors are hired for a domestic television drama, they can work in international production 16.

Finland the country of filming became interested when the corona epidemic interrupted productions around the world a year ago.

As there have been fewer infections in Finland than in many other countries, Finland is perceived to be corona-safe.

A good example of this is the Hollywood movie Dualin (theatrically named Gunpowder Milkshake) descriptions in Tampere at the end of last year. In the six-week shootings, everything seems to have gone smoothly, since then Dualin The authors have praised Finland profusely.

Measured on an international scale, it is an indie film Dual was a medium-sized production – it employed about a hundred people.

“Now we are waiting with enthusiasm, but also with a bit of fearful feelings, that what if we come Bond or Mission Impossible or some other € 100 million production? Do we have enough factors to offer them? ” Pulliainen says.

Actress Karen Gilla in Hämeenpuisto on her way to the filming location of the film Dual in Tampere in November 2020.­

Finland does not of course, not the only country interested in getting international descriptions of its soil. Providing expertise in the field alone will not succeed in the competition. Thus, a few years ago, a production incentive for the audiovisual sector was introduced in Finland.

“It means that production in Finland receives a 25% payment rebate on the money they spend in Finland. Correspondingly, international production companies leave millions of euros in revenue for the filming location when a long-term team uses local accommodation, food and transport services, ”explains Pulliainen.

But the demand for labor is growing even without Hollywood movies. It will take care of streaming services, which are expanding their operations sharply.

Due to the corona epidemic, the theatrical premiere of many films has been postponed or completely interrupted, but the operation of streaming channels has been little affected by the pandemic. On the contrary, people devour sets on the home couch when movie theaters are closed.

For example, MTV’s streaming service C More has said it will release a new series every month.

“More content is being produced than ever before,” says Anfin Wessman of Apfin.

“HBO, Netflix, C More and Elisa Viihde buy almost everything the industry can produce. In addition to Elisa Entertainment, international streaming service companies are also interested in Finnish productions, as they know that Finns want to watch domestic drama series, ”says Harri Pulliainen.

Omnian Fifteen people under the age of 30 or at risk of unemployment are selected for Film Skills labor market training.

According to Pulliainen, the candidates are required to have some experience in production and technical work, either in the field of audiovisual culture or in the field of events, as they will not be able to learn the profession from the beginning for three months.

“And of course motivation plays a big role. There has to be a real fire to get to do the drama, ”he says.

Pulliainen hopes that funding will soon be found for in-service training for those over 30 years of age. He said the film and television industry would be of use to event professionals who had lost their jobs due to the corona pandemic.

“The event production industry has a lot of production technology know-how and, for example, self-taught light and sound men. After specific training, they would easily be able to change the environment to a parallel industry, because it’s basically the same thing. ”

The working group, which considered the employment and training prospects of the sector, also noticed that with digitalisation, completely new professions have emerged in the sector, which will be taken into account in future education. One such is the DIT, or digital imaging technician, who is responsible for the digital formats of the productions.

“Enormous digital material is being created in the filming of a major international film. DIT manages it and makes sure that the recorders, memory cards, archives and everything work as it should, ”says Harri Pulliainen.