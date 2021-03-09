Movies Film Foundation grants support for Pamela Tola’s and Anna Eriksson’s novelties – Markku Pölönen makes Huovinen’s Hamsters

Production heroes 4 and the sequel to Mielsäpahoittaja, directed by Mika Kaurismäki, also received production support.

Finland the film foundation’s board granted more than 6.7 million euros in support at its first meeting of the year.

12 films will be produced. Support was provided for, among other things, three feature fiction and three documentaries.

Among other things, the singer will go on production Anna Eriksson another feature film W and Taneli Mustonen horror film in english The Twin.

Support was also received Ville Suhonen a documentary about a well-known pacifist and a conscientious objector About Arndt Pekuris.

Production aid applied for in the first call for proposals for 43 projects. Less than one in five applicants received a positive decision.

This round also distributed 50/50 production support for films with high audience potential. It was awarded to four projects: Pamela Tolan Anemones, Markku Pölönen Hamsters, Mika Kaurismäki A psychic in search of an escort and Juha Wuolijoki Heroes of the Arctic Circle 4.

Dirty Hamsters based on Veikko Huovinen to the novel of the same name. Pölönen has co-written the film together Paula Vesalan with.

Received a production subsidy of EUR 800,000 Aleksi Salmenperän guided Bubble. The film is about a teenage girl who decides to end her mother’s extramarital affair.