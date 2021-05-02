Movies Ewan McGregor barks at his Star Wars movie even when he returns to the role of Obi-wan Kenobi: “There’s No Shakespeare”

The actor did not consider the pre-trilogy a success, but expects better from the new Obi-wan Kenobi series.

Actor Ewan McGregor criticizes extensively In a Hollywood Reporter interview Star Wars films in which he starred young Obi-wan Kenobi.

The first trilogy in order of completion Star Wars, Counterattack of the Empire and Return of the Jedi were in the minds of fans, but the same cannot be said of the next completed “pre-trilogy” A dark threat, Attack of the clones and Revenge of the Sith.

In addition to the young Obi-wan Kenobi, these films told of the childhood and youth of Darth Vader to come.

“It was hard because those movies weren’t just liked,” McGregor says and blames the director George Lucasin excessive attraction to digital effects. The actors largely had to act without sets, which were only added on the computer afterwards.

There was also a problem with the script.

“I don’t want to be rude, but it’s not Shakespeare, ”The actor says. “There was nothing in the dialogue that could have been satisfactorily addressed when no environment could be relied upon. It was quite difficult. ”

McGregor says however, conscientiously to be ‘really excited’ Obi-wan Kenobi from the series to which he has been invited. The events fall between the pre-trilogy and the original trilogy.

“Now the virtual backgrounds work so that the actor feels in the middle of events, whether they were in the desert or in space,” he praises.

Descriptions of the new series are in their infancy, but the release date has not yet been announced. Obi-wan Kenobi series will be part of the Disney + software.