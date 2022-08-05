Movies | Everything boils down to a kiss in movies – These are the most iconic kissing scenes in film history

Everything boils down to a movie kiss. A kiss wakes up Sleeping Beauty and Snow White from the dead, it can lead the protagonists to destruction or salvation. Film professionals tell you why the kiss is so essential in movies.

A whisperpusu, kielari, kiss, kiss, turparalli, kiss.

There are many styles, but all the different variations of lip touch carry multiple meanings. Maybe that’s why the kiss is also a narrative tool used and loved in so many ways in the film.

Why is it that a kiss from decade to decade fills the big screens and gets the feeling of roaring music in the background? Close-ups, slow motions, heavy rain, irrevocable looks.

Traditionally, a movie kiss solves things, reveals truths, plunges into destruction or salvation. It changes everything.

First a kiss on the big screen was already seen in the early days of cinema in 1896.

William Heissen guided by The Kiss takes about 18 seconds. In it, the couple is kissing The Widow Jones – based on the kissing scene seen in the musical. Heisse directed the film Thomas Edison for the studio, which was the first and for a long time the most influential film studio in the United States.

The creators knew that the clip would cause an uproar in the audience, as the film was marketed under the guise of the disapproval already caused by theatrical kisses, in the style of today’s click headlines.

Sugaring was worth it. The film was sold to distributors for $7.50, i.e. about $232 (227 euros) in today’s money, and by the fall of 1896, many theaters always showed it at the end of film screenings.

The short piece is still fascinating, because it shows all the elements of a successful movie kiss. The couple seems to be in love and are sitting close to each other. A perfect kiss is preceded by a whispered conversation that cannot be heard in a silent film. The tension swells to an openly erotic one. Just before giving in to the kiss, the man straightens his mustache – a funny and human detail that skillfully balances the scene between the fairytale and the everyday.

The movie the early days were about playing with freedom. In the world of the moving image, grotesque stunts and fantasy, cross-dressing, naughty insinuations and joking with gender stereotypes were used. For example, a female pioneer in the field By Alice Guy-Blaché Consequences of feminism (1906) pokes fun at society’s rigid gender roles by magically reversing the couple’s sexes. Sexual tension was also openly displayed, and the kisses were passionate.

Often femme fatale-type, brazenly sly female protagonists outwitted unsuspecting men. Such a film was also released in 1922 Manslaughterwhich featured the first homosexual kiss on the big screen.

The drug of freedom lasted until 1934. The moral climate then tightened reached the point where the self-regulatory body of the film industry, MPPDA, which had just been established in the United States, imposed the so-called Hays Guidelines on filmmakers. Some states had already enacted censorship laws, so the producers of the industry tried to save their disreputable business with their own regulations.

Between 1934 and 1968, the Hays guidelines forbade, among other things, nudity, sexually tinged dancing, romantic relationships between people of different ethnicities and all kinds of hints about sex in films. According to the unofficial rule, the kiss could last only three seconds. A man and a woman were not allowed to sit on the same bed without at least one of the woman’s feet hitting the ground. It was not allowed to refer to sexually transmitted diseases, even indirectly, because the film was not allowed to “lower the moral standards of its viewers”.

Of course filmmakers developed the most imaginative ways to circumvent the rules. One of the most memorable kissing scenes in film history is seen Alfred Hitchcock in the movie The key to destiny (1946). The couple’s kiss lasts a total of 2.5 minutes, but is broken up into three-second passionate clips. Sometimes we talk about the plans for the evening, call on the phone and run from place to place. In the end, the scene is more erotic than most of today’s passionate tongue kisses.

When actor From Tommi Korpela asks for the most touching movie kiss, he also mentions Hitchcock. Often rated as the best film in the world In Vertigo (1958) is a beach scene where a sea wave hits a rock as the lips of the tragic main couple touch each other.

“At that time, digital effects were not used, so the scene had to be timed carefully,” says Korpela. For him, the moment is corny and touching in just the right way.

Korpela’s film kiss holds its surface, because it is charged with such a great fulfillment and moment of resolution in the language of cinema. From the beginning, the romantic film is built towards the big kiss that frees the couple from their struggles.

“It’s been a sign for the grannies in the cinema that it’s about to end and they can go home,” says Korpela.

He also remembers his first movie kiss very well. by Peter Lindholm crime movie From father to son (1996).

“My beard was so hard it looked like my co-star Marika Parkkomäki the face would have been wiped with coarse sandpaper. I apologized for the kiss, and the make-up artist would bark angrily,” Korpela paints.

Tommi Korpela in the film “From father to son” in 1996.

Mystified The first kiss is really an old invention. It wakes Snow White from the dead and Rose from her hundred-year sleep. However, a kiss can also describe something quite the opposite.

Korpela tells about a movie he saw recently Bad Roads (2020) directed by a Ukrainian Natalya Vorozhbit. In that war, a young woman captured as a sex slave kisses her torturer just before killing him. The kiss is cold and cruel, a joyless reaching towards freedom. As Russia’s war of aggression rages in Ukraine, the kiss becomes painfully real.

Often the most impressive movie kisses are contradictory. An intimate, condensed moment between two people reveals the sensitivity of a killer, the insecurities of a seducer, and the courage of a clumsy underdog.

On online movie sites, it’s the most controversial kisses that get the most praise. by Nicolas Winding Refn In Drive (2011) Cold Blooded Violent Criminal (Ryan Gosling) kisses his beloved (Carey Mulligan) passionately in the elevator. A menacing man carrying a gun is also traveling in the same elevator. Just a moment after the slow-motion, smoky kiss, Gosling’s character crushes another man’s skull. A tender kiss and an unseemly act of violence are placed against each other in a fabric where there is room for the viewer’s own associations about morality, love and power.

Also Sofia Coppola Lost in Translation (2003) gets mentions. The final scene, in which the unlikely couple say goodbye in a Tokyo traffic jam, condenses the wistful feeling of detachment into a few seconds. Bill Murray’s the character’s inaudible whisper Scarlet Johansson The character’s ear has spawned endless, rather fruitless detective work in the fans. Kissing a tear away from the face also encapsulates shared grief. The moment is private, even though millions of viewers see it.

Perhaps what is attractive about a movie kiss is its simultaneously private and universal nature.

It can depict the awakening of a shy teenager’s sexuality towards an older man, as in the movie Call Me By Your Name (2017). Or it can appear as a delicate electric shock between two robots collecting space debris, like in an animated film Wall-E (2008).

The most iconic kisses, such as From here to eternity (1953) movie, the passionate beach sand kiss, is endlessly remade in pop culture. It is seen, for example, as famous for its intertextual references Shrek 2 at the beginning of the movie as a humorous reinterpretation, as well as the famous upside-down kiss from the movie Spider-Man (2002).

Although kisses have always been seen in movies, many things have changed in shooting situations. More and more intimate coordinators are being hired for productions in Finland as well, whose task is to help in the execution of intimate scenes in a safe and controlled manner. The presence of an intimate coordinator reduces the unnecessary mystique in the situation. When the choreography and story meaning of the kiss is discussed, the actor can do his job and focus on conveying the desired atmosphere.

When an actor Saara Kotkaniemi realized how much ambiguity there is in the film and TV industry related to intimate scenes, he started an investigation. For the job, he interviewed 40 actors and 20 directors. The Finnish Film Foundation published a more than 200-page statement and compiled based on it instructions for carrying out intimate scenes in autumn 2020.

“My own early experiences with intimate scenes in camera work were really boring, and I understood that there are no common rules for them in the industry. Things were learned the hard way,” he says now. “When the metoo movement started, I thought that instead of highlighting individual names, it might be more fruitful to study and try to fix the structures of the field.”

Concrete advice is given in the instructions compiled from the report. You have to be able to talk about everything in the content of the scene – but you shouldn’t ask about the actors’ own sexual preferences or experiences. The atmosphere created by the working group is important, i.e. bullied teasing should be avoided. The actors must be provided with the necessary equipment, such as intimate protection in the sex scene, as well as all the information that affects the performance. Intimate scenes are not part of the auditions. The most important thing is openness, building trust and security.

Most of the actors interviewed for the report considered kissing a natural part of the job. Still, 12.5 percent felt that doing kissing scenes was more intimate than sex scenes, because acting out sex is often more technical. Unwritten rules were repeated the most in the answers: some think that tongue kisses are okay, others think that tongue is never part of a pretend kiss.

Supervisor Selma Vilhunen emphasizes the importance of practicing, discussing and familiarizing yourself with kissing scenes. The much talked about chemistry between the actors is a mystical concept. More importantly, the story around the kiss works and the actors have enough tools. The kiss is only disturbing as part of a larger dramatic whole.

“Sometimes comically exact technicality helps. We can talk about centimeters or practice the desired quality of movement with a pillow, for example.”

It’s good to talk about the kiss before and after. In auditions, there is no need to put the actors in intimate contact with each other, because you can already see the energy of improvisation together if they make each other come alive.

Both Korpela, Kotkaniemi and Vilhunen emphasize that a successful scene cannot be achieved by mystifying the shooting situation.

Magic happens if there is space for it to happen.