Movies | “Everyone should be able to experience this kind of love,” says director Tiina Lymi

Geta, Åland

Filming team fills the rocky shore among the pines. A fisherman’s house made of gray boards, a barn and sauna combination and a boathouse have been built on the site. A director hovers near them Tiina Lymin in addition, about twenty organizers, costumers, maskers and versatile technical staff.

To come Myrskyluoto Maija – the budget of the film is a hefty 4.4 million euros in Finnish terms. Therefore, equipment, cameras, monitors and rails have been carved into the rock. Large, white canvases smooth out lights and shadows.

When you look past all that, a fishing family of five could be by Albert Edelfelt in the painting. There is peace in the combination of people, the Pacific Ocean and the cliffs.

Archipelago Telling Maija’s dramatic story Anni Blomqvist Storm credit-books strongly live under the conditions of nature. You love and experience great emotions in them, but above all, you work in them.

The books feature fishing, milking, taking care of domestic animals, making quilting and other crafts. Luppo time in the archipelago of the late 19th century is mostly spent on public holidays and at the “twilight hour”, when old people tell stories.

It’s really fitting that when I come Myrskyluoto Maija -film’s creators are inviting the media to follow the filming on the eve of summer 2023, we are filming the salting of herring on the smooth coastal cliffs of the Baltic Sea. The scene is described with care, while the right tone is sought in the details, movements and glances of the work. The fish is put in, the bun is covered and the hands are washed again and again.

In the picture, left. Bebbe Lantz (August), Ylva Hagmark-Cooper (Maria) and Otto Holmström (Hindrik) are salting fish.

Something even more important is happening in the midst of Aherrus. A young man makes fun of a toddler dressed in a wool suit. The young woman looks at this approvingly. Their eyes meet, and soon they break away from the crowd and run across the cliff further away.

They are Maija and Janne. Even after the trip, you can see that there is a lot of love in the couple.

Amanda Jansson and Linus Troedsson run across the cliff further away.

For love also refers to the director and screenwriter of the new Myrskyluoto interpretation Tiina Lymiwhen he is asked the most important thing: why should an old story familiar from TV be filmed again?

“Here is a very beautiful love story, a story about how a person comes to be loved as he is. Then he can grow to his full potential,” says Lymi.

“Myrskyluoto Maija tells about the kind of love that every person should be able to experience in their lifetime. That kind of carries over all borders. Even death.”

Anni Blomqvist (1909–1990) from Åland had to face those limits several times in her own life. The daughter of a fishing family lost her husband, a sailor, to the sea in 1961 by Valter Blomqvist that of his elder son Tommy’s. Their bodies were never found. Younger son, seaman Bengt drowned in 1987.

In grief, Anni opened her first book The sea alone my friend (1966), which in turn led to a career as a writer. My family’s experience and the Åland world were packed into five fictional stories Storm credit-series novel. They tell a story of survival starting in the middle of the 19th century, where the nature of the archipelago and local traditions determine a person’s place in the world.

Åke Lindman directed a six-part series based on Blomqvist’s books for Yleisradio in 1976, which ultimately made Maija known to a wide audience. Perhaps unexpectedly, the Swedish-language series jumped to the top of the domestic audience statistics. As a seal of success, the series was also shown fresh in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

“ “Birth, survival and staying alive are timeless subjects.”

New the film adaptation of Blomqvist’s books has been filmed in Åland since last fall. At the time of the visit, the film crew is on the northern beach in Geta. Maijan of Myrskyluoto (Strömskärs Maja) premiere is planned for January 2024.

The film is an art of illusion, and the exterior scenes were filmed in Turku, while the interior scenes were filmed in a studio in Helsinki.

Actress Amanda Jansson, director Tiina Lymi (center) and Linus Troedsson on the set of the film Myrskyluoto Maija in Helsinki in March.

The 33-year-old will be seen in the title role Amanda Jansson, who has several theater and TV roles behind him. He is best known as the policeman Sara from the series With a thin thread (Know the blue line). The impressive series, which has already been completed for three seasons, is a depiction of a police team seeking realism. Sara is one of the most important characters, often the central character.

Myrskyluoto Maijaa Jansson didn’t feel it beforehand. In December 2021, however, she was told that she is Maija in the upcoming film.

Although there is a time gap of more than a century and a half between the Swedish police series and Blomqvist’s island saga, the actor has found a lot in common with his characters.

“Sara and Maija are both brave women. Both have big hearts. The film’s ideas about life, death and my own self go straight to the core: what a person is,” he describes.

“Even though the film is about the old days, Tiina (Lymi) wants to tell about them in a jagged way. You could probably say close to the skin. That’s exactly what I liked from the very beginning.”

Playing Janne, Maija’s spouse Linus Troedsson takes up the subject: “Birth, survival and staying alive are timeless subjects. When you remove modern times and technology from around modern people, you are dealing with completely timeless things.”

Troedsson, who is in his early thirties, has also visited With a thin thread – series, but actually he has made a career in the theater. He is currently a member of the Stockholm City Theatre’s cast.

Linus Troedsson, Amanda Jansson and director Tiina Lymi on the set of Myrskyluoto's Maija in Åland.

Lights, seasoned Swedes It is easy to believe the actors are an Åland fishing couple in the maritime landscape. They have a natural warmth and chemistry.

Something of the melancholy that is simmering on this side of the Gulf of Pohjan has also caught the couple of actors.

“I don’t remember ever playing a character that touched me so much,” says Jansson

The saddest pages of the script were deeply touched. “I must have cried every day during filming,” admits Jansson and laughs.

The Swedish actors have studied the Åland dialect with a local teacher. According to them, the dialect is in a way like a mixture of Norland, Gotland and Finno-Swedish.

New Myrskyluoto Maija strives to tell a familiar story with fresh tones. The original novel follows 19th-century Åland standards. For example, it was part of the matter that the father chose a spouse for his adult child.

“However, the thread of feminism runs through Maija’s story,” says Lymi.

Another new interpretation is related to Maija’s growth and again the current feelings of war. Lymi decided to bring the armed forces of the Crimean War to Myrskyluodo. No longer is Oolanni’s war terrible only far away on the horizon, as in Anni Blomqvist’s novel and Åke Lindman’s TV adaptation.

The old one has been the most enduring element of the TV series by Lasse Mårtenson composed by the signature melody, which has become a classic. The song combines painting orchestral tones and the stomp of folk music.

Numerous different versions of the tune have been made over the years, and of course it can also be heard in the new film adaptation, this time by the composer-musician Lauri Porran as a fresh arrangement.